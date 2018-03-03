GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Assembly Election LIVE Results

Assembly Election LIVE Results

  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • LEADING

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
»
1-min read

Nagaland Election Results: Full List of All Winning Candidates (MLAs)

The BJP-NDPP alliance has won its battle against the ruling NPF alliance in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018. The winning alliance's CM face is Neiphiu Rio, who has won his seat unopposed from the Northern Angami-II seat.

News18.com

Updated:March 3, 2018, 4:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nagaland Election Results: Full List of All Winning Candidates (MLAs)
(Image: Network18 Creative)
The BJP-NDPP alliance has won its battle against the ruling NPF alliance in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018. The winning alliance's CM face is Neiphiu Rio, who has won his seat unopposed from the Northern Angami-II seat. The Naga People's Front (NFP) has been in power in Nagaland since 2003. The state recorded 75% voter turnout during the polling. Nagaland voting was marred by sporadic incidents of violence. According to PTI, one person was killed and three others were injured in a clash between supporters of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and the newly-floated Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Akuluto constituency of Zunheboto district.

ConstituencyWinning CandidatePartyVictory Margin
AboiAWAN KONYAKNationalist Democratic Progressive Party1320
AkulutoKAZHETO KINIMIBharatiya Janata Party735
AlongtakiTEMJEN IMNA ALONGBharatiya Janata Party86
AngetyongpangTONGPANG OZUKUMIndependent950
AonglendenIMTIKUMZUKNationalist Democratic Progressive Party88
ArkakongSHRI IMNATIBANational People's Party2151
AtoizuK.L.CHISHIBharatiya Janata Party623
BhandariMMHONLUMO KIKONBharatiya Janata Party312
ChozubaCHOTISUH SAZONaga Peoples Front942
Dimapur-iH. TOVIHOTO AYEMIBharatiya Janata Party6600
Dimapur-iiMOATOSHI LONGKUMERNaga Peoples Front6939
Dimapur-iiiAZHETO ZHIMOMINaga Peoples Front2138
Ghaspani-iN. JACOB ZHIMOMIBharatiya Janata Party2595
Ghaspani-iiZHALEO RIONationalist Democratic Progressive Party4916
ImpurDR IMTIWAPANG AIERNaga Peoples Front62
JangpetkongLONGRINEKENBharatiya Janata Party276
Kohima townDR.NEIKIESALIE NICKY KIRENationalist Democratic Progressive Party2372
KoridangIMKONG L IMCHENNaga Peoples Front128
Longkhim chareMUTHINGNYUBA SANGTAMNaga Peoples Front1848
LonglengS PANGNYU PHOMBharatiya Janata Party1237
MeluriZ NYUSIETHO NYUTHENationalist Democratic Progressive Party110
MokaE. E. PANGTEANGNaga Peoples Front148
Mokokchung townMETSUBO JAMIRNationalist Democratic Progressive Party1004
Mon townER. CHEONG KONYAKNational People's Party647
MongoyaNGANGSHI K AONaga Peoples Front348
NoklakH. HAIYINGBharatiya Janata Party5
NoksenC.M. CHANGNationalist Democratic Progressive Party576
Northern angami-iKHRIEHU LIEZIETSUNaga Peoples Front2516
PerenTADITUI RANGKAU ZELIANGNaga Peoples Front5432
PfutseroNEIBA KRONUNationalist Democratic Progressive Party1314
PhekKUZHOLUZO NIENUNaga Peoples Front4931
PhomchingPOHWANG KONYAKNationalist Democratic Progressive Party618
PughobotoY. VIKHEHO SWUNaga Peoples Front70
Pungro kiphireT. TORECHUNaga Peoples Front473
SanisMHATHUNG YANTHANNationalist Democratic Progressive Party2992
SatakhaG. KAITO AYEJanata Dal (United)2494
Seyochung sitimiV. KASHIHO SANGTAMBharatiya Janata Party1162
Shamator chessoreTOSHI WUNGTUNGNationalist Democratic Progressive Party307
Southern angami-iVIKHO-O YHOSHÜNationalist Democratic Progressive Party2058
Southern angami-iiZALE NEIKHANationalist Democratic Progressive Party771
TamluB. S. NGANLANG PHOMNaga Peoples Front958
TapiNOKENationalist Democratic Progressive Party1052
TehokC.L JOHNNaga Peoples Front4556
TenningNAMDUADI RANGKAU ZELIANGNaga Peoples Front32
ThonoknyuL.KHUMO KHIAMNIUNGANNational People's Party4044
TizitP. PAIWANG KONYAKBharatiya Janata Party2190
TobuN. BONGKHAO KONYAKNationalist Democratic Progressive Party652
TseminyuR. KHINGNationalist Democratic Progressive Party863
Tuensang sadar-iTOYANG CHANGNaga Peoples Front3259
Tuensang sadar-iiKEJONG CHANGNaga Peoples Front1799
TuliAMENBA YADENNaga Peoples Front216
TyuiYANTHUNGO PATTONBharatiya Janata Party3092
WakchingSHRI. Y.M.YOLLOW KONYAKNaga Peoples Front1766
Western angamiKENEIZHAKHO NAKHRONaga Peoples Front694
WokhaDR. CHUMBEN MURRYNaga Peoples Front8555
ZunhebotoK. TOKUGHA SUKHALUNationalist Democratic Progressive Party1257

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES