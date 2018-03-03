English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- LEADING
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Nagaland Election Results: Full List of All Winning Candidates (MLAs)
The BJP-NDPP alliance has won its battle against the ruling NPF alliance in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018. The winning alliance's CM face is Neiphiu Rio, who has won his seat unopposed from the Northern Angami-II seat.
(Image: Network18 Creative)
The BJP-NDPP alliance has won its battle against the ruling NPF alliance in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018. The winning alliance's CM face is Neiphiu Rio, who has won his seat unopposed from the Northern Angami-II seat. The Naga People's Front (NFP) has been in power in Nagaland since 2003. The state recorded 75% voter turnout during the polling. Nagaland voting was marred by sporadic incidents of violence. According to PTI, one person was killed and three others were injured in a clash between supporters of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and the newly-floated Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Akuluto constituency of Zunheboto district.
