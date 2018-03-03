Nagaland Election Results: Full List of All Winning Candidates (MLAs)

Constituency Winning Candidate Party Victory Margin Aboi AWAN KONYAK Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party 1320 Akuluto KAZHETO KINIMI Bharatiya Janata Party 735 Alongtaki TEMJEN IMNA ALONG Bharatiya Janata Party 86 Angetyongpang TONGPANG OZUKUM Independent 950 Aonglenden IMTIKUMZUK Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party 88 Arkakong SHRI IMNATIBA National People's Party 2151 Atoizu K.L.CHISHI Bharatiya Janata Party 623 Bhandari MMHONLUMO KIKON Bharatiya Janata Party 312 Chozuba CHOTISUH SAZO Naga Peoples Front 942 Dimapur-i H. TOVIHOTO AYEMI Bharatiya Janata Party 6600 Dimapur-ii MOATOSHI LONGKUMER Naga Peoples Front 6939 Dimapur-iii AZHETO ZHIMOMI Naga Peoples Front 2138 Ghaspani-i N. JACOB ZHIMOMI Bharatiya Janata Party 2595 Ghaspani-ii ZHALEO RIO Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party 4916 Impur DR IMTIWAPANG AIER Naga Peoples Front 62 Jangpetkong LONGRINEKEN Bharatiya Janata Party 276 Kohima town DR.NEIKIESALIE NICKY KIRE Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party 2372 Koridang IMKONG L IMCHEN Naga Peoples Front 128 Longkhim chare MUTHINGNYUBA SANGTAM Naga Peoples Front 1848 Longleng S PANGNYU PHOM Bharatiya Janata Party 1237 Meluri Z NYUSIETHO NYUTHE Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party 110 Moka E. E. PANGTEANG Naga Peoples Front 148 Mokokchung town METSUBO JAMIR Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party 1004 Mon town ER. CHEONG KONYAK National People's Party 647 Mongoya NGANGSHI K AO Naga Peoples Front 348 Noklak H. HAIYING Bharatiya Janata Party 5 Noksen C.M. CHANG Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party 576 Northern angami-i KHRIEHU LIEZIETSU Naga Peoples Front 2516 Peren TADITUI RANGKAU ZELIANG Naga Peoples Front 5432 Pfutsero NEIBA KRONU Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party 1314 Phek KUZHOLUZO NIENU Naga Peoples Front 4931 Phomching POHWANG KONYAK Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party 618 Pughoboto Y. VIKHEHO SWU Naga Peoples Front 70 Pungro kiphire T. TORECHU Naga Peoples Front 473 Sanis MHATHUNG YANTHAN Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party 2992 Satakha G. KAITO AYE Janata Dal (United) 2494 Seyochung sitimi V. KASHIHO SANGTAM Bharatiya Janata Party 1162 Shamator chessore TOSHI WUNGTUNG Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party 307 Southern angami-i VIKHO-O YHOSHÜ Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party 2058 Southern angami-ii ZALE NEIKHA Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party 771 Tamlu B. S. NGANLANG PHOM Naga Peoples Front 958 Tapi NOKE Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party 1052 Tehok C.L JOHN Naga Peoples Front 4556 Tenning NAMDUADI RANGKAU ZELIANG Naga Peoples Front 32 Thonoknyu L.KHUMO KHIAMNIUNGAN National People's Party 4044 Tizit P. PAIWANG KONYAK Bharatiya Janata Party 2190 Tobu N. BONGKHAO KONYAK Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party 652 Tseminyu R. KHING Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party 863 Tuensang sadar-i TOYANG CHANG Naga Peoples Front 3259 Tuensang sadar-ii KEJONG CHANG Naga Peoples Front 1799 Tuli AMENBA YADEN Naga Peoples Front 216 Tyui YANTHUNGO PATTON Bharatiya Janata Party 3092 Wakching SHRI. Y.M.YOLLOW KONYAK Naga Peoples Front 1766 Western angami KENEIZHAKHO NAKHRO Naga Peoples Front 694 Wokha DR. CHUMBEN MURRY Naga Peoples Front 8555 Zunheboto K. TOKUGHA SUKHALU Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party 1257

The BJP-NDPP alliance has won its battle against the ruling NPF alliance in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018. The winning alliance's CM face is Neiphiu Rio, who has won his seat unopposed from the Northern Angami-II seat. The Naga People's Front (NFP) has been in power in Nagaland since 2003. The state recorded 75% voter turnout during the polling. Nagaland voting was marred by sporadic incidents of violence. According to PTI, one person was killed and three others were injured in a clash between supporters of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and the newly-floated Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Akuluto constituency of Zunheboto district.