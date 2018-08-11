English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nagaland Governor Seeks Shashi Tharoor’s Apology over ‘Outlandish Headgear’ Remark
Tharoor, the Thiruvananthapuram MP, had courted controversy by claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could wear all kinds of headgear, but not Muslim skull cap.
File image of Shashi Tharoor. (Image: PTI)
Kohima: Nagaland Governor P B Acharya today sought apology from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his "outlandish" Naga headgear remark, saying it is "unacceptable".
The governor also called for having inner line permit system to check illegal migrants in the state. Interacting with senior journalists based in the state, Acharya said Tharoor's comment has hurt the sentiments of not only the people of Nagaland but the entire north eastern region.
"The entire region is, as the rest of the country, proud of its rich culture and traditions. Diversity should be respected," he said.
Such a statement is "extremely regrettable and unacceptable," Acharya said adding that Tharoor must apologise to the people of Nagaland in particular and the nation in general.
Tharoor, the Thiruvananthapuram MP, had courted controversy by claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could wear all kinds of headgear, but not Muslim skull cap.
"I ask you why does our prime minister wear all sorts of outlandish headgear wherever he goes around the country or around the world? Why does he always refuse to wear a Muslim skull cap?" Tharoor had said while speaking at a seminar in the capital of Kerala on August 5.
On the publication of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, Acharya said Nagaland should have a strong system set up to check possible influx of illegal migrants in the interest of the people of the state.
"We should also have a strong Inner Line Permit system," he said.
Nagaland should be vigilant to check the influx of "illegal migrants" from Assam in the wake of the publication of complete draft of the NRC, the governor said.
