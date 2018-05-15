Nagamangala Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Candidate Suresh Gowda Wins

Live Status JD(S) Suresh Gowda Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Nagamangala (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mandya district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Mandya Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,03,254 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,02,776 are male, 1,00,425 female and 8 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.68 and the approximate literacy rate is 70%JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 20,363 votes (12.44%) securing 54.52% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 81.64%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,493 votes (3.92%) registering 49.4% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 87.16%.