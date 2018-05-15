GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Nagamangala Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Candidate Suresh Gowda Wins

Live election result of 191 Nagamangala constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Nagamangala MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 10:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nagamangala Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) Candidate Suresh Gowda Wins
Live election result of 191 Nagamangala constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Nagamangala MLA.
Nagamangala (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mandya district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Mandya Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,03,254 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,02,776 are male, 1,00,425 female and 8 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.68 and the approximate literacy rate is 70%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status JD(S) Suresh Gowda Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)11239661.94%Suresh Gowda
INC6472935.67%N.Chaluvarayaswamy
BJP19151.06%Gowda Dr. Parthasarathy V.
KJP6520.36%B. S. Gowda
NOTA6470.36%Nota
IND3840.21%Rukmini Mallikarjuna
IND1860.10%A.Yadavanahalli P. C. Krishnegowda
IND1840.10%Venkatesha
IND1390.08%B. V. Dharanendrababu
IND1360.07%N. S. Ashoka
AIMEP1040.06%Vasim Ulla Khan

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 20,363 votes (12.44%) securing 54.52% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 81.64%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,493 votes (3.92%) registering 49.4% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 87.16%.

Check the table below for Nagamangala live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You