Nagapattinam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

163. Nagapattinam (नागपट्टिनम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Puducherry. Nagapattinam is part of 29. Nagapattinam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.68%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.09%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,97,901 eligible electors, of which 95,819 were male, 1,02,072 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nagapattinam in 2021 is 1065.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,83,119 eligible electors, of which 89,710 were male, 93,408 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,51,882 eligible electors, of which 75,290 were male, 76,592 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nagapattinam in 2016 was 71. In 2011, there were 72.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Thamimun Ansari.M of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Mohamed Jafarullah.A of MAMAK by a margin of 20,550 votes which was 15.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 48.28% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K A Jayapal of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Mohamed Sheik Dawood of DMK by a margin of 5,743 votes which was 4.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 51.26% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes in 163. Nagapattinam Assembly segment of Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Nagapattinam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPI won the Nagapattinam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 20 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Nagapattinam are: Thanka Kathiravan (AIADMK), S Augustine Arputharaj (NTK), T Singaravadivelan (SS), Syed Anas Mohideen Sahip (MNM), J V Durai (MLK), C Manjula (AMMK), Mayilarasi (NDMK), J Mohamed Shanavas (VCK), V Canagaradjou (IND), Durai Selvakumar (IND), N P Bhashgaran (IND), S Prem (IND), V Manikandan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 71.97%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 73.46%, while it was 79.49% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 163. Nagapattinam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 221. In 2011 there were 189 polling stations.

EXTENT:

163. Nagapattinam constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu: Nagapattinam Taluk (Part) Kongarayanallur, Ambal, Kottapadi, Ervadi, Kidamangalam, Idaiyathangudi, Seshamulai, Arunmozhidevan, Alathur, Tenpidagai, Pandaravadai, Kuruvadi, Polagam, Porakudi, Tirupugalur, Kayattur, Madirimangalam, Puttagaram, Adalaiyur, Enangudi, Pudukkadai, Tirumarugal, Siyathamangai, Kattumavadi, Kothamangalam, Agarakondagai, Iravancheri, Segal, Tiruchengattangudi, Tirukkannapuram, Kottur, Vadagarai, Rarantimangalam, Tenkarai, Virkudi, Pillali, Melabudanur, Kilabudanur, Marungur, Gopurajapuram, Panangudi, Uttamacholapuram, Narimanam, Kuttalam, Turaiyur, Neykuppai, Periyakannamangalam, Kottarakkudi, Kilathanjavur, Tiruppayathangudi, Karaiyur, Vazhkkudi, Kangalancheri, Perungandambanur, Vadakudi, Nagore (Kottagam), Thethi, Palaiyur, Ilamkadambanur, Themangalam, Sirangudipuliyur, Sengamangalam, Sellur, Ivanallur, Andanapettai, Poravacheri, Sikkal and Ponveli villages. Thittacheri (TP) and Nagapattinam (M). It shares an inter-state border with Nagapattinam.

The total area covered by Nagapattinam is 245 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nagapattinam is: 10°50’37.3"N 79°45’02.2"E.

