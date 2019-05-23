English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nagarkurnool Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nagarkurnool (నాగర్కర్నూల్) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
12. Nagarkurnool is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.63% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.31%. The estimated literacy level of Nagarkurnool is 53.5%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Yellaiah Nandi of INC won in this seat by defeating the TRS candidate by a margin of 16,676 votes which was 1.50% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.62% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 6 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 75.55% and in 2009, the constituency registered 70.28% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nagarkurnool was: Yellaiah Nandi (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,45,050 men, 7,32,104 women and 151 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Nagarkurnool is: 16.487 78.3169
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नगरकुरनूल, तेलंगाना (Hindi); নগরকুরনুল, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); नगरकुरनूल, तेलंगणा (Marathi); નગરકુર્નૂલ, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); நாகர்கர்னூல், தெலங்கானா (Tamil); నాగర్కర్నూల్, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ನಾಗರ್ಕರ್ನೂಲ್, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); നാഗർകുർണൂൽ, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).
Nagarkurnool Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BMP
--
--
Gaddam Vijay
IPBP
--
--
V Amarnath
IND
--
--
Karvanga Sharath
IND
--
--
Charagonda Krishnamma
IND
--
--
Prabhudas Bandaru Thumu
BJP
--
--
Shruthi Bangaru Alias Bangaru Shruthi
BSP
--
--
B Yosef
IND
--
--
Baaki Renuka
IND
--
--
Srinivas Buddula
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Dr Mallu Ravi
TRS
--
--
Pothuganti Ramulu
