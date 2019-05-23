Nagaur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Nagaur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Dharmendra IND -- -- Dharmi Chand IND -- -- Prem Raj IND -- -- Madanlal IND -- -- Ram Chandra IND -- -- Ravindra Singh Shekhawat RPOP -- -- Hanumanram RLTP -- -- Hanuman Beniwal IND -- -- Shiv Narayan IND -- -- C.A. Rastra Putra Hindu IND -- -- Saroj Prajapat IND -- -- Sohanaram Rathi Nota -- -- Nota INC -- -- Dr. Jyoti Mirdha

14. Nagaur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.91% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.31%. The estimated literacy level of Nagaur is 63.3%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, C R Choudhary of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 75,218 votes which was 7.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.31% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Jyoti Mirdha of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,55,137 votes which was 25.41% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 54.59% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 59.90% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41.07% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nagaur was: C R Choudhary (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,86,728 men, 7,91,932 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Nagaur is: 27.0238 74.2037Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नागौर, राजस्थान (Hindi); নাগৌর, রাজস্থান (Bengali); नागौर, राजस्थान (Marathi); નાગૌર, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); நாகவுர், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); నాగౌర్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ನಾಗೌರ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); നാഗൗർ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).