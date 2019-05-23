English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nagaur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nagaur (नागौर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nagaur (नागौर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
14. Nagaur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.91% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.31%. The estimated literacy level of Nagaur is 63.3%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, C R Choudhary of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 75,218 votes which was 7.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.31% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Jyoti Mirdha of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,55,137 votes which was 25.41% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 54.59% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 59.90% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41.07% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nagaur was: C R Choudhary (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,86,728 men, 7,91,932 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nagaur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Nagaur is: 27.0238 74.2037
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नागौर, राजस्थान (Hindi); নাগৌর, রাজস্থান (Bengali); नागौर, राजस्थान (Marathi); નાગૌર, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); நாகவுர், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); నాగౌర్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ನಾಗೌರ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); നാഗൗർ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Jyoti Mirdha of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,55,137 votes which was 25.41% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 54.59% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.
Nagaur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Dharmendra
IND
--
--
Dharmi Chand
IND
--
--
Prem Raj
IND
--
--
Madanlal
IND
--
--
Ram Chandra
IND
--
--
Ravindra Singh Shekhawat
RPOP
--
--
Hanumanram
RLTP
--
--
Hanuman Beniwal
IND
--
--
Shiv Narayan
IND
--
--
C.A. Rastra Putra Hindu
IND
--
--
Saroj Prajapat
IND
--
--
Sohanaram Rathi
Nota
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Dr. Jyoti Mirdha
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 59.90% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41.07% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nagaur was: C R Choudhary (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,86,728 men, 7,91,932 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nagaur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Nagaur is: 27.0238 74.2037
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नागौर, राजस्थान (Hindi); নাগৌর, রাজস্থান (Bengali); नागौर, राजस्थान (Marathi); નાગૌર, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); நாகவுர், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); నాగౌర్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ನಾಗೌರ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); നാഗൗർ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results