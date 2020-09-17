Nagaur MP Again Tests Negative for Covid-19, Demands Probe into Contradictory Test Reports

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, who was found positive for COVID-19 in the test conducted ahead of the Lok Sabha session in Delhi but later tested negative in Jaipur, has yet again tested negative for the disease at a private laboratory in Jaipur. The national convener of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), an NDA ally, reiterated his demand for an inquiry into the contradictory test reports. Beniwal was first infected with coronavirus in July, but recovered a few days later. He gave his sample in the Lok Sabha premises on September 11 for the test before the Parliament session and was informed telephonically on September 13 that he has been found positive for the infection.

The MP, who was in Jaipur when he received the call, immediately consulted doctors at the state-run SMS Hospital there and got himself tested again. The test report at SMS Hospital came negative.

The RLP leader has demanded a clarification from the ICMR, Delhi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on the contradictory reports, saying when an MP is facing this kind of situation what would be the case for a common man. ICMR in New Delhi last week tested me for coronavirus ahead of the Lok Sabha session and the result was positive. When I was informed about it on September 13, I gave a sample in SMS government hospital Jaipur and the report was negative. I gave a sample at an authentic private lab yesterday (September 16) and the report which came today (September 17) is negative, he said.

Questioning the authenticity of the ICMR report, he said, "It is surprising that there is no response from the ICMR or the Union health ministry over the contradiction in my test reports." Beniwal added that he was deprived of attending the Parliament session because of this situation and therefore, the central government should look into the matter seriously.