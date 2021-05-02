Nagercoil Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

230. Nagercoil (नागरकोइल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Kanniyakumari district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Nagercoil is part of 39. Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.49%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.14%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,70,402 eligible electors, of which 1,33,485 were male, 1,36,906 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nagercoil in 2021 is 1026.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,63,633 eligible electors, of which 1,30,228 were male, 1,33,390 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,697 eligible electors, of which 1,05,493 were male, 1,04,188 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nagercoil in 2016 was 184. In 2011, there were 126.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Suresh Rajan N of DMK won in this seat by defeating Gandhi M.R of BJP by a margin of 20,956 votes which was 12.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 38.87% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Nanjil Murugesan.A of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Mahesh.R of DMK by a margin of 6,727 votes which was 4.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 40.01% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 230. Nagercoil Assembly segment of Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Kanniyakumari Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kanniyakumari Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 20 contestants and there were 12 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Nagercoil are: Gandhi M R (BJP), Suresh Rajan N (DMK), Ammu Anto I (AMMK), Satheesh Kumar D (AMAK), Sunil Kumar S (AMPK), Maria Jacob Stani Raja S (MNM), Vijayaragavan T R (NTK), Usha P (IND), Kannan M (IND), Gandhi L (IND), Gandhiraj C (IND), Balasivanesan J (IND), Pravin Raj P (IND), Mahizhchi P (IND), Rathinam A T (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 67.06%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 65.78%, while it was 70.19% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 230. Nagercoil constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 274. In 2011 there were 228 polling stations.

EXTENT:

230. Nagercoil constituency comprises of the following areas of Kanniyakumari district of Tamil Nadu: Agastheeswaram Taluk (Part) Nagercoil, Vadiveeswaram, Vadasery, Neendakarai - A, Vambanoor and Neendakarai –B villages. Nagercoil (M), Asaripallam (TP) and Ganapathipuram (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Kanniyakumari.

The total area covered by Nagercoil is 109 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nagercoil is: 8°09’55.4"N 77°24’12.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Nagercoil results.

