Nagina Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP is Leading

Live election results updates of Nagina seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Tej Singh (ASP), Dr Yashwant Singh (BJP), Manoj Kumar Paras (SP), Brajpal (BSP), Brijpal Singh (IND), Chandraveer Singh (IND), Arjun Singh (AAP), Shrimati Henreita (INC), Abhinay Kumar (PPOID), Vikas Kumar (ASPKR), Lalita (AIMIM), Sunil Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.43%, which is 1.54% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Manoj Kumar Paras of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nagina results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.18 Nagina (नगीना) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh. Nagina is part of Nagina Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Semi Urban.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.77% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 376219 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,97,822 were male and 1,78,382 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nagina in 2019 was: 902 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,42,743 eligible electors, of which 1,75,092 were male,1,53,478 female and 19 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,99,391 eligible electors, of which 1,61,727 were male, 1,37,632 female and 32 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nagina in 2017 was 115. In 2012, there were 73 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Manoj Kumar Paras of SP won in this seat defeating Omwati Devi of BJP by a margin of 7,967 which was 3.8% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 36.75% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Manoj Kumar Paras of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Omwati Devi of BSP by a margin of 26,546 votes which was 14.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 46.04% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 18 Nagina Assembly segment of the 5. Nagina Lok Sabha constituency. Girish Chandra of BSP won the Nagina Parliament seat defeating Dr. Yashwant Singh of BJP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Nagina Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Nagina are: Tej Singh (ASP), Dr Yashwant Singh (BJP), Manoj Kumar Paras (SP), Brajpal (BSP), Brijpal Singh (IND), Chandraveer Singh (IND), Arjun Singh (AAP), Shrimati Henreita (INC), Abhinay Kumar (PPOID), Vikas Kumar (ASPKR), Lalita (AIMIM), Sunil Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.43%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.89%, while it was 60.94% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Nagina went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.18 Nagina Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 336. In 2012, there were 297 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.18 Nagina comprises of the following areas of Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Akbarabad, 2 Kiratpur and Kiratpur Municipal Board of 1 Najibabad Tehsil; KC 2 Nagina and Nagina Municipal Board of 3 Nagina Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Nagina constituency, which are: Najibabad, Barhapur, Dhampur, Nehtaur, Bijnor. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Nagina is approximately 481 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nagina is: 29°29’30.1"N 78°17’44.5"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nagina results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.