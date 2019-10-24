Nagpur Central Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नागपूर मध्य): Bunty Baba Shelke of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

55. Nagpur Central (नागपूर मध्य), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Nagpur district of Maharashtra and is part of Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.53% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 18.8%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.39%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,24,033 eligible electors, of which 1,63,538 were male, 1,60,484 female and 11 voters of the third gender. A total of 76 service voters had also registered to vote.

Nagpur Central Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 17757 57.54% Vikas Shankarrao Kumbhare LEADING INC 10056 32.58% Bunty Baba Shelke AIMIM 1406 4.56% Abdul Sharique Patel BSP 473 1.53% Dharmendra Mandlik VBA 345 1.12% Kamlesh Harihar Bhagatkar NOTA 337 1.09% Nota RJSP 97 0.31% Nanda Mahesh Bokde MDP 95 0.31% Mohammad Shakur Khan IND 79 0.26% Sachin Waghade PSPU 64 0.21% Bhojraj Kashinath Nimje IND 57 0.18% Sanjay Gendlalji Doke IND 38 0.12% Rahul Gariblal Gour IND 37 0.12% Kishor Shyamsundar Samundre IND 21 0.07% Kamal Gour

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,92,716 eligible electors, of which 1,50,076 were male, 1,42,636 female and 11 voters of the third gender. A total of 76 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,04,487.

Nagpur Central has an elector sex ratio of 981.33.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kumbhare Vikas Shankarrao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 38071 votes which was 23.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.36% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Kumbhare Vikas Shankarrao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 10791 votes which was 6.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.37% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 55. Nagpur Central Assembly segment of Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency. Nagpur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 21 contestants and in 2009 elections 23 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 50.64%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 55.01%, while it was 50.85 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.37%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 305 polling stations in 55. Nagpur Central constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 292.

Extent: 55. Nagpur Central constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagpur district of Maharashtra: Nagpur Tehsil (Part), Nagpur (Municipal Corporation) (Part) – Ward No. 66, 92 to 98, 109 to 119 and 121 to129.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nagpur Central is: 21.1482 79.1033.

