Nagpur East Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नागपूर पूर्व): Krushna Pancham Khopde of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

54. Nagpur East (नागपूर पूर्व), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Nagpur district of Maharashtra and is part of Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.91% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.31%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.39%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,70,955 eligible electors, of which 1,92,655 were male, 1,78,291 female and 9 voters of the third gender. A total of 73 service voters had also registered to vote.

Nagpur East Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 36011 51.91% Krushna Pancham Khopde LEADING INC 30167 43.48% Purushottam Nagorao Hajare BSP 1067 1.54% Sagar Damodhar Lokhande NOTA 938 1.35% Nota VBA 660 0.95% Mangalmurti Ramkrishna Sonkusare CHSM 211 0.30% Gopalkumar Ganeshu Kashyap IND 141 0.20% Vilas Dadaji Charde IND 125 0.18% Bablu Gedam IND 54 0.08% Amol Dilip Itankar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,27,400 eligible electors, of which 1,72,827 were male, 1,54,568 female and 9 voters of the third gender. A total of 73 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,83,000.

Nagpur East has an elector sex ratio of 925.44.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Khopde Krishna Pancham of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 48614 votes which was 26.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.67% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Krishna Khopde of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 35216 votes which was 21.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.13% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 54. Nagpur East Assembly segment of Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency. Nagpur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 21 contestants and in 2009 elections 18 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 58%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 56.41%, while it was 56.93 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 1.59%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 334 polling stations in 54. Nagpur East constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 295.

Extent: 54. Nagpur East constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagpur district of Maharashtra: Nagpur Tehsil (Part), Nagpur (Municipal Corporation) (Part) – Ward No. 6 to 8, 28 to 36, and 67 to 72.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nagpur East is: 21.1481 79.146.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nagpur East results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.