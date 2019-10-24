Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Nagpur East Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नागपूर पूर्व): Krushna Pancham Khopde of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nagpur East (नागपूर पूर्व) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:28 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Krushna Pancham Khopde
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Nagpur East Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नागपूर पूर्व): Krushna Pancham Khopde of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nagpur East (नागपूर पूर्व) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

54. Nagpur East (नागपूर पूर्व), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Nagpur district of Maharashtra and is part of Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.91% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.31%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.39%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,70,955 eligible electors, of which 1,92,655 were male, 1,78,291 female and 9 voters of the third gender. A total of 73 service voters had also registered to vote.

Nagpur East Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
36011
51.91%
Krushna Pancham Khopde
INC
30167
43.48%
Purushottam Nagorao Hajare
BSP
1067
1.54%
Sagar Damodhar Lokhande
NOTA
938
1.35%
Nota
VBA
660
0.95%
Mangalmurti Ramkrishna Sonkusare
CHSM
211
0.30%
Gopalkumar Ganeshu Kashyap
IND
141
0.20%
Vilas Dadaji Charde
IND
125
0.18%
Bablu Gedam
IND
54
0.08%
Amol Dilip Itankar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,27,400 eligible electors, of which 1,72,827 were male, 1,54,568 female and 9 voters of the third gender. A total of 73 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,83,000.

Nagpur East has an elector sex ratio of 925.44.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Khopde Krishna Pancham of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 48614 votes which was 26.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.67% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Krishna Khopde of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 35216 votes which was 21.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.13% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 54. Nagpur East Assembly segment of Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency. Nagpur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 21 contestants and in 2009 elections 18 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 58%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 56.41%, while it was 56.93 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 1.59%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 334 polling stations in 54. Nagpur East constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 295.

Extent: 54. Nagpur East constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagpur district of Maharashtra: Nagpur Tehsil (Part), Nagpur (Municipal Corporation) (Part) – Ward No. 6 to 8, 28 to 36, and 67 to 72.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nagpur East is: 21.1481 79.146.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nagpur East results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram