Nagpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Nitin Jairam Gadkari of BJP Leads at 11:05 AM
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nagpur (नागपूर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
10. Nagpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.7%. The estimated literacy level of Nagpur is 91.92%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gadkari Nitin Jairam of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,84,848 votes which was 26.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.17% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 33 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Muttemwar Vilasrao Baburaoji of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 24,399 votes which was 3.23% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 41.70% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 27 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.12% and in 2009, the constituency registered 43.46% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nagpur was: Gadkari Nitin Jairam (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,80,485 men, 9,20,265 women and 34 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nagpur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Nagpur is: 21.1501 79.0127
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नागपुर, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); নাগপুর, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); नागपूर, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); નાગપુર, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); நாக்பூர், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); నాగ్ పూర్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ನಾಗಪುರ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); നാഗ്പുർ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
BJP
44273
54.31%
Nitin Jairam Gadkari
INC
31116
38.17%
Nana Patole
BSP
2381
2.92%
Mohammad Jamal
VBA
2089
2.56%
Manohar Alias Sagar Pundlikrao Dabrase
NOTA
319
0.39%
Nota
BRSP
225
0.28%
Adv. (Dr.) Mane Suresh
BMFP
132
0.16%
Shahil Balachand Turkar
RJSP
128
0.16%
Shridhar Narayan Salve
APOI
98
0.12%
Adv. Vijaya Dilip Bagde
IND
91
0.11%
Uday Rambhauji Borkar
CSM
69
0.08%
Gopalkumar Ganeshu Kashyap
IND
66
0.08%
Ruben Domink Francis
DJP
56
0.07%
Dikshita Anand Temburne
ABSSP
51
0.06%
Dr. Vinod Kashiram Badole
BMP
46
0.06%
Ali Ashfaque Ahmed
IND
45
0.06%
Sachin Jagorao Patil
PPI(D)
42
0.05%
Dr. Manisha Bangar
ABMP
40
0.05%
Vanita Jitendra Raut
MDP
32
0.04%
Asim Ali
IND
29
0.04%
Sunil Suryabhan Kawade
HBP
29
0.04%
Vitthal Nanaji Gaikawad
CPI(ML)(R)
22
0.03%
Comrade Yogesh Krishnarao Thakare
IND
19
0.02%
Satish Vitthal Nikhar
IND
17
0.02%
Prafulla Manikchand Bhange
IND
17
0.02%
Adv. Ulhas Shalikram Dupare
IND
17
0.02%
Manoj Kothuji Bawane
IND
16
0.02%
Kartik Gendalal Doke
IND
16
0.02%
Dipak Laxmanrao Maske
IND
14
0.02%
Siddharth Asaram Kurve
IND
11
0.01%
Sachin Haridas Somkuwar
IND
6
0.01%
Prabhakar Krushnaji Satpaise
