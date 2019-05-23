Nagpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Nitin Jairam Gadkari of BJP Leads at 11:05 AM

live Status party name candidate name BJP Nitin Jairam Gadkari BJP Nitin Jairam Gadkari LEADING

Nagpur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 44273 54.31% Nitin Jairam Gadkari Leading INC 31116 38.17% Nana Patole BSP 2381 2.92% Mohammad Jamal VBA 2089 2.56% Manohar Alias Sagar Pundlikrao Dabrase NOTA 319 0.39% Nota BRSP 225 0.28% Adv. (Dr.) Mane Suresh BMFP 132 0.16% Shahil Balachand Turkar RJSP 128 0.16% Shridhar Narayan Salve APOI 98 0.12% Adv. Vijaya Dilip Bagde IND 91 0.11% Uday Rambhauji Borkar CSM 69 0.08% Gopalkumar Ganeshu Kashyap IND 66 0.08% Ruben Domink Francis DJP 56 0.07% Dikshita Anand Temburne ABSSP 51 0.06% Dr. Vinod Kashiram Badole BMP 46 0.06% Ali Ashfaque Ahmed IND 45 0.06% Sachin Jagorao Patil PPI(D) 42 0.05% Dr. Manisha Bangar ABMP 40 0.05% Vanita Jitendra Raut MDP 32 0.04% Asim Ali IND 29 0.04% Sunil Suryabhan Kawade HBP 29 0.04% Vitthal Nanaji Gaikawad CPI(ML)(R) 22 0.03% Comrade Yogesh Krishnarao Thakare IND 19 0.02% Satish Vitthal Nikhar IND 17 0.02% Prafulla Manikchand Bhange IND 17 0.02% Adv. Ulhas Shalikram Dupare IND 17 0.02% Manoj Kothuji Bawane IND 16 0.02% Kartik Gendalal Doke IND 16 0.02% Dipak Laxmanrao Maske IND 14 0.02% Siddharth Asaram Kurve IND 11 0.01% Sachin Haridas Somkuwar IND 6 0.01% Prabhakar Krushnaji Satpaise

10. Nagpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.7%. The estimated literacy level of Nagpur is 91.92%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gadkari Nitin Jairam of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,84,848 votes which was 26.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.17% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 33 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Muttemwar Vilasrao Baburaoji of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 24,399 votes which was 3.23% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 41.70% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 27 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.12% and in 2009, the constituency registered 43.46% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nagpur was: Gadkari Nitin Jairam (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,80,485 men, 9,20,265 women and 34 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Nagpur is: 21.1501 79.0127Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नागपुर, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); নাগপুর, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); नागपूर, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); નાગપુર, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); நாக்பூர், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); నాగ్ పూర్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ನಾಗಪುರ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); നാഗ്പുർ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam)