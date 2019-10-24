Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Nagpur North Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नागपूर उत्तर): Dr Nitin Raut of Congress Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nagpur North (नागपूर उत्तर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
57. Nagpur North (नागपूर उत्तर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Nagpur district of Maharashtra and is part of Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.2% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.32%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.39%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,83,811 eligible electors, of which 1,95,088 were male, 1,88,685 female and 38 voters of the third gender. A total of 148 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,38,120 eligible electors, of which 1,74,342 were male, 1,63,769 female and 38 voters of the third gender. A total of 148 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,22,158.
Nagpur North has an elector sex ratio of 967.18.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Milind Mane of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 13718 votes which was 7.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.91% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Dr Nitin Raut of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 17862 votes which was 11.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.4% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 57. Nagpur North Assembly segment of Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency. Nagpur Parliament seat was won by BJP.
Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 21 contestants and in 2009 elections 22 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 50.76%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 53.75%, while it was 48.08 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.99%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 351 polling stations in 57. Nagpur North constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 335.
Extent: 57. Nagpur North constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagpur district of Maharashtra: Nagpur Tehsil (Part), Nagpur (Municipal Corporation) (Part) – Ward No. 2 to 5, 22 to 27, 60 to 65 and 88 to 91.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nagpur North is: 21.1854 79.1132.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nagpur North results.
