Nagpur South Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नागपूर दक्षिण): Mohan Gopalrao Mate of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

53. Nagpur South (नागपूर दक्षिण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Nagpur district of Maharashtra and is part of Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.28% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.27%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.39%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,81,899 eligible electors, of which 1,91,985 were male, 1,89,912 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 152 service voters had also registered to vote.

Nagpur South Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 11265 54.10% Mohan Gopalrao Mate LEADING INC 7473 35.89% Girish Krushnarao Pandav IND 591 2.84% Pramod Nathuji Manmode NOTA 348 1.67% Nota BSP 335 1.61% Shankar Pundlik Thool IND 242 1.16% Satish Vitthalrao Hole VBA 218 1.05% Ramesh Krishnarao Pishe IND 153 0.73% Kishor Ratanlal Kumeriya IND 77 0.37% Promod Neminath Kapse IND 34 0.16% Shridhar Narayan Salve IND 29 0.14% Rahul Sureshrao Harde AMPI 16 0.08% Adv. Trisheel Vijay Khobragade BMHP 14 0.07% Uday Rambhauji Borkar BMKP 11 0.05% Rajshree Ingle PSP 7 0.03% Ashish Ajay Shrivastav HBP 5 0.02% Vitthal Gaikwad DJP 3 0.01% Dilip Ramsumiran Yadav BMFP 3 0.01% Johney Stanlee Raiborde

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,42,268 eligible electors, of which 1,74,611 were male, 1,67,656 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 152 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,29,096.

Nagpur South has an elector sex ratio of 989.2.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kohale Sudhakar Vitthalrao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 43214 votes which was 23.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.32% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dinanath Deorao Padole of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 30395 votes which was 19.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.26% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 53. Nagpur South Assembly segment of Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency. Nagpur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 18 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 51%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 53.54%, while it was 47.85 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.54%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 344 polling stations in 53. Nagpur South constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 324.

Extent: 53. Nagpur South constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagpur district of Maharashtra: Nagpur Tehsil (Part), Nagpur (Municipal Corporation) (Part) – Ward No. 9 to 11, 37 to 42, 73 to 78, 99 to 102 and 120.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nagpur South is: 21.1142 79.1107.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nagpur South results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.