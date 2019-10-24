Nagpur South West Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नागपूर दक्षिण-पश्चिम): Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

52. Nagpur South West (नागपूर दक्षिण-पश्चिम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Nagpur district of Maharashtra and is part of Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.1%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.39%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,83,645 eligible electors, of which 1,92,167 were male, 1,91,465 female and 13 voters of the third gender. A total of 258 service voters had also registered to vote.

Nagpur South West Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 3425 48.94% Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis LEADING INC 2570 36.72% Dr. Ashish Deshmukh VBA 426 6.09% Ravi Als Ravindra Paikuji Shende BSP 318 4.54% Vivek Vinayak Hadke NOTA 93 1.33% Nota IND 37 0.53% Jyotsna Vijay Adakane Khairkar IND 21 0.30% Prabhakar Krushnaji Satpaise AAP 18 0.26% Amol Bhimraoji Hadke CPI(ML)(L)R 13 0.19% Com. Yogesh Krushnarao Thakre IND 13 0.19% Prashant Pawar IND 12 0.17% Shailesh Krushnarao Mankar RPI(KH) 10 0.14% Sanjeev Tarachand Tirpude IND 9 0.13% Adv. Pankaj Manikrao Shambharkar IND 8 0.11% Reena Yashvir Singh IND 6 0.09% Dharmashila Mahendra Bharadwaj BVA 6 0.09% Sachin Jagorao Patil BRSP 4 0.06% Kantilal Haribhau Pakhide RKBP 3 0.04% Arun Bhaurao Niture IND 3 0.04% Dipak Laxmanrao Maske BLRP 3 0.04% Raju Singh Ganesh Chauhan BMKP 1 0.01% Ambadas Lokhande

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,41,300 eligible electors, of which 1,73,193 were male, 1,68,094 female and 13 voters of the third gender. A total of 258 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,51,021.

Nagpur South West has an elector sex ratio of 996.35.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Devendra Gangadhar Fadnavis of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 58942 votes which was 30.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 59.14% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 27775 votes which was 15.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.96% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 52. Nagpur South West Assembly segment of Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency. Nagpur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 17 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 49.25%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 56.44%, while it was 49.9 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.19%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 372 polling stations in 52. Nagpur South West constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 327.

Extent: 52. Nagpur South West constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagpur district of Maharashtra: Nagpur Tehsil (Part), Nagpur (Municipal Corporation) (Part) – Ward No. 12 to 16, 43 to 51, 79 to 82 and 103 to 105.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nagpur South West is: 21.1062 79.0511.

