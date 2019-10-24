Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
2-min read

Nagpur West Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नागपूर पश्चिम): Sudhakar Shamrao Deshmukh of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nagpur West (नागपूर पश्चिम) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:31 AM IST

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:31 AM IST
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,29,645 eligible electors, of which 1,68,682 were male, 1,60,963 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 262 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,40,973.

Nagpur West has an elector sex ratio of 979.25.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Deshmukh Sudhakar Shamrao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 26402 votes which was 15.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.67% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Deshmukh Sudhakar Shamrao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1979 votes which was 1.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.38% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 56. Nagpur West Assembly segment of Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency. Nagpur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 23 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 50%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 52.83%, while it was 47.04 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.83%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 331 polling stations in 56. Nagpur West constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 314.

Extent: 56. Nagpur West constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagpur district of Maharashtra: Nagpur Tehsil (Part), Nagpur (Municipal Corporation) (Part) – Ward No 1, 17 to 21, 52 to 59, 83 to 87, 106 to 108 and 999.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nagpur West is: 21.171 79.0519.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nagpur West results.

 

