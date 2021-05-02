Nagrakata Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

21. Nagrakata (नागराकाटा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bhutan. Nagrakata is part of 2. Alipurduars Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.04%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.79%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,36,480 eligible electors, of which 1,15,833 were male, 1,20,643 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nagrakata in 2021 is 1042.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,13,862 eligible electors, of which 1,05,918 were male, 1,07,943 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,83,651 eligible electors, of which 93,151 were male, 90,504 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nagrakata in 2016 was 378. In 2011, there were 208.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Sukra Munda of TMC won in this seat by defeating Joseph Munda of INC by a margin of 3,228 votes which was 1.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 32.46% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Joseph Munda of INC won in this seat defeating Sukhmoith (Piting) Oraon of CPIM by a margin of 763 votes which was 0.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 30.27% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 21. Nagrakata Assembly segment of Alipurduars Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Alipurduars Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Alipurduars Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Nagrakata are: Puna Bhengra (BJP), Joseph Munda (TMC), Sukbir Subba (INC), Benam Oraon (PPP), Ashan Tirkey (IND), Robat Munda (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.53%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.55%, while it was 83.76% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 330 polling stations in 21. Nagrakata constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 257. In 2011 there were 226 polling stations.

EXTENT:

21. Nagrakata constituency comprises of the following areas of Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Nagrakata, 2. CDB Matiali, 3. Banarhat-II and Chamurchi GPs of CDB Dhupguri.. It shares an inter-state border with Jalpaiguri.

The total area covered by Nagrakata is 652 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nagrakata is: 26°51’38.9"N 88°53’48.1"E.

