Nagthan Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Nagathan): JD(S) Candidate Devanand Fulasing Chavan Wins

Live election result of 31 Nagthan constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Nagathan MLA.

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:03 PM IST
Nagthan (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bijapur district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bijapur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,56,881 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,32,527 are male, 1,24,257 female and 27 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 93.71 and the approximate literacy rate is 66%
Live Status JD(S) Devanand Fulasing Chavan Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)5970934.00%Devanand Fulasing Chavan
INC5410830.81%Katakadond Vittal Dondiba
BJP5356230.50%Gopal Govind Karajol
BJSC16240.92%Irasur Sagar Mallappa
NOTA15780.90%Nota
IND12760.73%Rahul Tippanna Bhaskar
HJP9310.53%Katakadhond Deepak Gangaram
AIMEP6140.35%Krishna Thavaru Chavan
IND5570.32%Bagayat Dadasaheb Siddappa
BRSMC5060.29%Kavita Deepak Katakadhond
IND4180.24%T. K. Dasar
NMC4080.23%Sanjeev Pundaleek Mane
KJP3170.18%Bharati Lavakush Kalebag

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 667 votes (0.48%) securing 32.54% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 62.18%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,207 votes (3.94%) registering 37.66% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 54.08%.

Check the table below for Nagthan live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

