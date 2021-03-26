Naharkatia Candidate List: Key Contests in Naharkatia Assembly Constituency of Assam

Naharkatia Assembly constituency in Dibrugarh district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Naharkatia seat is part of the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Naren Sonowal (Botali) of AGP won from this seat beating Pranatee Phukan of INC by a margin of 3,531 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Pranati Phukan of INC won from this this constituency defeating Naren Sonowal of AGP by a margin of 14,397 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Dibrugarh Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Naharkatia Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Naharkatia constituency are: Taranga Gogoi of BJP, Pranatee Phukan of CONG, Lurinjyoti Gogoi of AJP