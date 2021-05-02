Naharkatia Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

120. Naharkatia (नाहरकटिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Dibrugarh district of Assam. It shares a border with Arunachal Pradesh (Tirap District). Naharkatia is part of 13. Dibrugarh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.22%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,41,902 eligible electors, of which 71,172 were male, 70,730 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Naharkatia in 2021 is 994.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,17,877 eligible electors, of which 60,656 were male, 57,221 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,17,116 eligible electors, of which 60,148 were male, 56,968 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Naharkatia in 2016 was 195. In 2011, there were 153.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Naren Sonowal (Botali) of AGP won in this seat by defeating Pranatee Phukan of INC by a margin of 3,531 votes which was 3.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AGP had a vote share of 46.75% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Pranati Phukan of INC won in this seat defeating Naren Sonowal of AGP by a margin of 14,397 votes which was 16.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.58% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 120. Naharkatia Assembly segment of Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Dibrugarh Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dibrugarh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Naharkatia are: Taranga Gogoi (BJP), Naren Sonowal (AGP), Pranati Phukan (INC), Lurinjyoti Gogoi (AJP), Tanu Kumar Dhadumia (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.85%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.57%, while it was 72.64% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 120. Naharkatia constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 171. In 2011 there were 171 polling stations.

EXTENT:

120. Naharkatia constituency comprises of the following areas of Dibrugarh district of Assam: Joypur thana (excluding Tingkhong mouza) in Dibrugarh sub- division.. It shares an inter-state border with Dibrugarh.

The total area covered by Naharkatia is 382 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Naharkatia is: 27°13’59.9"N 95°20’03.8"E.

