Naidu a 'U-Turn' Babu, KCR Advanced Assembly Polls on Advice of Astrologer: PM Modi at Andhra Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the opposition chief ministers of the two states, calling former ally N Chandrababu Naidu 'U-turn Babu' and alleging that K Chandrasekar Rao is under the influence of astrologers.Kickstarting the BJP's poll campaign in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Modi termed Naidu as ‘U-turn Babu’ and alleged that the Andhra Pradesh chief minister had decided to quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last year because he was unable to account for his administration's spending of central funds.“The people of Andhra Pradesh know whose coffers are being filled. When this chowkidar sought accounts, the U-turn Babu took a U-turn from Andhra Pradesh's growth and walked out from NDA," Modi said, addressing a rally in Kurnool.Naidu had snapped ties with the NDA in March last year, accusing the Centre of not honouring the "promised" special category status to Andhra Pradesh.“The U-turn babu is on bail with several cases slapped on him. He ignored development in his state, lied frequently and encouraged corruption. The people will show the doors to TPD’s misrule as Naidu did not develop the state,” the PM said. “The TDP and the Congress failed to develop the state, and Naidu during his long stint as chief minister did not focus on Rayalaseema project,” he added.“We allocated funds and projects for Telangana, including national highways, new railway lines, railway line from Secunderabad to Munirabad and double rail lane from Mahabubnagar to Secunderabad. We also built houses for 1.5 crore people in the country. But KCR owns the central schemes and tied up with MIM for his own advantages,” he said.Modi also claimed that Rao followed the advice of an astrologer and advanced the polls. “Based on a suggestion of astrologer, both elections were delinked. If they were to be held simultaneously with Lok Sabha, he would have sunk as stars of Modi would shine in April-May," he said, adding that had the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections been conducted simultaneously, a huge expenditure could have been avoided.“You tell me whether the people of Telangana will decide the future of Telangana or an astrologer?" he asked.Rao is said to be a firm believer in astrology.Asking the people of Telangana to vote for a ‘new Bharat’, Modi said he has served as a chowkidar (guard) for 60 months but there is still a lot to do for the nation. He claimed that during his five years of governance he put a curb on the incidents of bomb blasts which used to take place during the Congress rule.“The Congress is blaming the BJP on every account for political mileage and the people will show them the door for their unethical politics,” he said.