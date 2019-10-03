Take the pledge to vote

Naidu Accuses Jagan Govt of Harassing Pro-TDP Social Media Activists with False Cases

The TDP president said the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime was targeting his party's sympathisers and activists and so far, over 170 false cases have been lodged against them.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:October 3, 2019, 9:53 PM IST
TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu at a press meet in Guntur on Thursday. (News18)

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday raised allegations of harassment against the YSR Congress government and said it was lodging false cases against pro-TDP social media activists.

Speaking at a press conference in Guntur, Naidu said the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime was targeting TDP sympathisers and activists and so far, over 170 false cases have been lodged against them.

“Police must tell us if the law is equal for all. We should know under which sections are cases being filed against our cadre and sympathisers for their social media posts. The government is violating cybercrime laws” he added.

Stating that he too had been a chief minister as well as an opposition leader before, the TDP chief said such vindictive politics had never been witnessed in the state.

Naidu also attacked the chief minister for not declaring his faith while paying a visit to the Tirupati temple. “He should have written about his religion while offering clothes to Lord Venkateswara Swamy during the Dasara Brahmotsavalu. Former president of India APJ Abdul Kalam had also given a declaration when he paid a visit to the temple.”

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

