Naidu Accuses Jagan Govt of Harassing Pro-TDP Social Media Activists with False Cases
The TDP president said the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime was targeting his party's sympathisers and activists and so far, over 170 false cases have been lodged against them.
TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu at a press meet in Guntur on Thursday. (News18)
Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday raised allegations of harassment against the YSR Congress government and said it was lodging false cases against pro-TDP social media activists.
Speaking at a press conference in Guntur, Naidu said the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime was targeting TDP sympathisers and activists and so far, over 170 false cases have been lodged against them.
“Police must tell us if the law is equal for all. We should know under which sections are cases being filed against our cadre and sympathisers for their social media posts. The government is violating cybercrime laws” he added.
Stating that he too had been a chief minister as well as an opposition leader before, the TDP chief said such vindictive politics had never been witnessed in the state.
Naidu also attacked the chief minister for not declaring his faith while paying a visit to the Tirupati temple. “He should have written about his religion while offering clothes to Lord Venkateswara Swamy during the Dasara Brahmotsavalu. Former president of India APJ Abdul Kalam had also given a declaration when he paid a visit to the temple.”
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Blaming Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli's Zero Makes No Sense: Sania Mirza
- Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Slammed for Questioning Arti's Divorce and Rumoured Relationship with Siddharth
- Husband Shows up for 'Maternity Photoshoot' After Pregnant Wife Advised Bed Rest
- Kapil Sharma Asks Priyanka Chopra If Nick Jonas Touches Her Mother's Feet; Actress' Response
- Ibrahim Reacts to Being Dad Saif Ali Khan's Lookalike, Talks About His 'Perfect' Bond With Sara