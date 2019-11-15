Naidu Calls for Emergency Meeting as TDP Crisis Worsens, Senior Leader Vamsi Mohan to Join YSRCP

Amaravathi: In a major setback to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), its Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan has quit the four-decade-old party and decided to extend his support to the ruling YSR Congress Party.

Devineni Avinash, state president of the party’s Youth Wing ‘Telugu Yuvatha’, also sent his resignation to the party chief Chandrababu Naidu and joined the YSRCP in the presence of chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.

Vamsi and Avinash announced their resignations on a day when Naidu had undertaken a day-long hunger strike in Vijaywada against YSRCP government’s attitude towards sand crisis in the state.

Out of the 23 TDP MLAs, only nine participated in Naidu's Sand Deeksha in Viajayawada on Thursday.

After confirming his resignation, Vamsi Mohan said he would join the YSRCP soon.

Addressing a press conference Vamsi said, “Chandrababu Naidu, who has 45 years of experience in the Indian politics, is now fighting with five-month-old YSRCP government. This is not good for him. Any opposition party will give sufficient time to critisise a ruling party. But the TDP is not doing so. Hence, I have decided to join the YSRCP.”

After Vamsi Mohan and Avinash's exit, Naidu called for an emergency meeting of his party seniors at his residence in Undavalli, Andhra Pradesh.

He met party’s senior leaders, former ministers and public representatives in his house on Friday morning and discussed the future course of action.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao, another senior TDP MLA and former minister, also met BJP leader Ram Madhav in Delhi recently. Sources told News18 that Rao will also leave the TDP soon and join the BJP along with some of his supporting MLAs.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Narayana Swamy hinted that almost 16 TDP MLAs are planning to join the YSRCP soon.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.