Naidu Calls on Rahul, Sharad Pawar to Push for Oppn Alliance, Meeting With Sonia Gandhi Next on Agenda
The meeting assumes significance as Naidu is meeting Gandhi and Pawar after holding talks with Akhilesh and Mayawati, who have not openly come in favour of an opposition alliance so far.
Chandrababu Naidu Meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar
New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a second round of talks with top opposition leaders, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, in an apparent bid to rally support for a non-BJP government at the Centre.
Naidu, who arrived in the national capital on Friday, had met Gandhi, Pawar, Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav and leaders of the Communist Party of India on Saturday as well. He then flew to Lucknow to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. Later on Sunday evening, he is scheduled to meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
Sunday’s meeting assumes significance as Naidu deliberated with Gandhi and Pawar after holding talks with the SP and BSP chiefs, who have not openly come in favour of an opposition alliance so far.
The TDP chief's deliberations are part of his efforts to unite non-NDA parties and bring them together on one platform to stake their claim for next government formation in case the NDA fails to get the majority mark.
The Telugu Desam Party chief has held several rounds of discussion with various opposition leaders, including TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. Naidu's TDP was a part of the NDA, but quit the alliance a few months ago.
The Congress and other opposition parties have exuded confidence of forming the next government.
