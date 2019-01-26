LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Republic Day 2019
'It's Easy..': Chandrababu Naidu Explains Why EVM Hacking is a Piece of Cake

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister asked his party MPs to raise the issue in Parliament and oppose the use of EVMs in the ensuing elections

PTI

Updated:January 26, 2019, 6:46 PM IST
File photo of Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.
Amaravati: Claiming that there were 100 per cent chances for hacking electronic voting machines (EVMs), Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday warned
that democracy could not be sacrificed to hackers.

He demanded that the Election Commission of India (ECI) either ensure VVPAT receipts were issued 100 per cent or revert to the old ballot paper system.

Addressing a meeting of Telugu Desam Party MPs here, he said anybody could misuse technology. "It's easy to misuse technology. It is particularly easy for the one who writes the (software) programme. The Election Commission is only a referee. It should not enforce a system on which there is no trust," the TDP chief said.

Stating that people were the main partners in elections, he said enhancing faith in the people was democracy.

"Political parties are only raising the people's demand. Many parties are opposed to the EVMs. Even developed countries have not been using EVMs and hence, the EC should not exert pressure on using a system in which there is no faith," Naidu added.

He asked his party MPs to raise the issue in Parliament and oppose the use of EVMs in the ensuing elections.

Meanwhile, the TDP opposed the Centre's reported move to introduce a full Budget for the 2019-20 financial year.

Naidu asked his MPs to exert pressure on the Centre to make it introduce only a vote-on-account budget.

"It's wrong in a democracy for a government, which has a mandate (left) only for two months, to present a budget for the next 10 months as well.

That's an undemocratic way. This government is trying to take decisions that a new government ought to take," TDP leader Y Satyanarayana Chowdary later told reporters.

