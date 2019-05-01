English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Naidu Takes a Jibe at Modi, Says PM Has Sensed Defeat and Hence Frustrated
Naidu also sought to know whether the Prime Minister was an extra-constitutional authority and had the power to hold review meetings at a time when chief ministers of states likely to be affected by cyclone Fani were being barred from doing so.
File photo of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.
Loading...
Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for repeatedly violating the Model Code of Conduct and practising dirty politics against opposition leaders.
He also slammed Modi for his remark that there was no clarity or consensus among opposition parties regarding the prime ministerial face.
“We, the (non-BJP) alliance partners, will sit together after the election and decide on the next Prime Minister,” Naidu said, adding Modi’s rhetoric against his rivals was only to gain political mileage.
He said the PM was extremely frustrated as he could foresee a drubbing for the BJP and its partners ahead of May 23 when the result of the general election would be out.
“Modi seems to have sensed his defeat and hence, frustrated. When he talks of change, he means the number of dresses he changes in a day,” the TDP leader said.
He also wondered if there was a separate rule for the Prime Minister and the chief ministers of the country. His comments were in response to the EC giving a clean chit to some alleged controversial remarks of the PM made during campaigning.
Naidu, who has for long been at loggerheads with the Election Commission over malfunctioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs), cited an example of a similar case in Uttar Pradesh, wherein a vote cast for the Samajwadi Party was allegedly going to the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP). He said same was the case in West Bengal, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
He said it was due to the opposition’s prolonged battle with the EC over EVMs that the latter was compelled to introduce VVPATs in polling. However, the poll body still failed to ensure free and fair polls in many states, including Andhra Pradesh.
Regarding his state’s preparedness in the wake of Cyclone Fani that is likely to hit the state soon, Naidu told reporters that he had instructed officials to take steps in preventing loss of lives.
The Centre too has kept its officials and different departments on alert.
Naidu also sought to know whether the Prime Minister was an extra-constitutional authority and had the power to hold review meetings at a time when chief ministers of states likely to be affected by the cyclone were being barred from doing so.
He also slammed Modi for his remark that there was no clarity or consensus among opposition parties regarding the prime ministerial face.
“We, the (non-BJP) alliance partners, will sit together after the election and decide on the next Prime Minister,” Naidu said, adding Modi’s rhetoric against his rivals was only to gain political mileage.
He said the PM was extremely frustrated as he could foresee a drubbing for the BJP and its partners ahead of May 23 when the result of the general election would be out.
“Modi seems to have sensed his defeat and hence, frustrated. When he talks of change, he means the number of dresses he changes in a day,” the TDP leader said.
He also wondered if there was a separate rule for the Prime Minister and the chief ministers of the country. His comments were in response to the EC giving a clean chit to some alleged controversial remarks of the PM made during campaigning.
Naidu, who has for long been at loggerheads with the Election Commission over malfunctioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs), cited an example of a similar case in Uttar Pradesh, wherein a vote cast for the Samajwadi Party was allegedly going to the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP). He said same was the case in West Bengal, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
He said it was due to the opposition’s prolonged battle with the EC over EVMs that the latter was compelled to introduce VVPATs in polling. However, the poll body still failed to ensure free and fair polls in many states, including Andhra Pradesh.
Regarding his state’s preparedness in the wake of Cyclone Fani that is likely to hit the state soon, Naidu told reporters that he had instructed officials to take steps in preventing loss of lives.
The Centre too has kept its officials and different departments on alert.
Naidu also sought to know whether the Prime Minister was an extra-constitutional authority and had the power to hold review meetings at a time when chief ministers of states likely to be affected by the cyclone were being barred from doing so.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Size Matters? Man Flaunts Shoe Size on Tinder, Holds 2 Litre Bottle Up For Scale
- Gambhir Among 'The Most Insecure' People I've Worked With: Upton
- Robert Downey Jr Hosts Lunch for the Women of MCU, Shares Throwback Picture
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: Woman Seeks Divorce as Husband Stops Her From Playing Battle Royale
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Explodes in South Korea, Company Claims Not Their Fault
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results