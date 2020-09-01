Naidu Writes to Andhra DGP over 'Deteriorating' Law & Order, Seeks Action in Journalist Attack Case

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday wrote to the state director general of police over the deteriorating law and order in the state.

He said the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has 'unleashed' a reign of terror in the state and all sections of society, including media, have been affected by it.

In his letter to DGP Gautam Sawang, Naidu held the administration’s negligence responsible for the latest attack on a journalist's house and the suspicious deaths of two Dalits in Punganur, a constituency represented by Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

He said the journalist was targetted only because was he was writing investigative articles against the sand mafia in the minister's constituency.

Miscreants recently attacked the house of Venkat Narayana, a journalist with a Telugu daily, in Kanduru panchayat of Somala mandal in Punganuru. There are reports of police trying to cover up the role of some attackers as they are associated with the ruling camp.

The TDP chief said if such attacks on journalists continue unchecked, the country’s democratic framework would be affected soon. Naidu said the suspicious deaths of two Dalits, identified as M Narayana and Om Prathap, were also reported from the same constituency. The former chief minister urged the police chief to take strong action against the perpetrators and ensure that such attacks don’t happen in future.