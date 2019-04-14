English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Naidu’s EVM Complaints are His Bid to Prepare Ground for Impending Defeat: KTR
TRS leader KT Rama Rao also said the TDP chief’s allegation of a nexus between KCR and PM Modi was nothing but an attempt to garner votes.
File photo of TRS working president KT Rama Rao.
Loading...
Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday slammed Telugu Desam Party supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for lodging a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) over EVM tampering.
Rao said Naidu was only preparing a ground for his impending defeat as the electronic voting machine (EVM)s were tamper-proof and voters would have protested had it been otherwise.
Soon after the first phase polling came to an end on Thursday, Naidu launched his campaign against the EC and faulty EVMs and accused the poll body of “working under the instructions of the Prime Minister”. Naidu met EC officials in Delhi on Saturday over the same issue.
The TRS leader said the Andhra CM was only making a mockery of democracy by attacking the EC ever since the transfers of government officers, including the chief secretary and intelligence chief.
He wondered what would Naidu say if, after all this hue and cry, he won the election, adding the TDP had come to power in 2014 with the help of the same EVMs.
He also said the TDP chief’s allegation of a nexus between Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was nothing but an attempt to garner votes.
“It is a known fact that Naidu, who is a corrupt administrator, after a ‘honeymoon’ for four-and-a-half years with the BJP government at the Centre, snapped ties when he failed to achieve special status for Andhra Pradesh. People are aware how the TDP chief has failed to use central funds for developing Amaravathi or the state. When the Modi government sought an account of the utilisation of Central funds, Naidu decided to discontinue his relationship with the NDA,” KTR said.
He also hit out at Naidu for alleging that KCR, who is also the TRS president, conspired against Andhra’s development.
Rao said while incidents of violence marred the elections in Andhra, Telangana witnessed peaceful polling and this revealed the difference between the governments of the two Telugu states.
Hoping for a coalition government of regional parties to come to power at the Centre, he said the TRS would play a decisive role at the national level by winning 16 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, while the remaining one seat (Hyderabad) would be retained by its ally All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.
He further said while five Congress candidates would lose their deposits in the state and would be in third position in another five constituencies, the BJP would not get any support from voters.
Rao said Naidu was only preparing a ground for his impending defeat as the electronic voting machine (EVM)s were tamper-proof and voters would have protested had it been otherwise.
Soon after the first phase polling came to an end on Thursday, Naidu launched his campaign against the EC and faulty EVMs and accused the poll body of “working under the instructions of the Prime Minister”. Naidu met EC officials in Delhi on Saturday over the same issue.
The TRS leader said the Andhra CM was only making a mockery of democracy by attacking the EC ever since the transfers of government officers, including the chief secretary and intelligence chief.
He wondered what would Naidu say if, after all this hue and cry, he won the election, adding the TDP had come to power in 2014 with the help of the same EVMs.
He also said the TDP chief’s allegation of a nexus between Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was nothing but an attempt to garner votes.
“It is a known fact that Naidu, who is a corrupt administrator, after a ‘honeymoon’ for four-and-a-half years with the BJP government at the Centre, snapped ties when he failed to achieve special status for Andhra Pradesh. People are aware how the TDP chief has failed to use central funds for developing Amaravathi or the state. When the Modi government sought an account of the utilisation of Central funds, Naidu decided to discontinue his relationship with the NDA,” KTR said.
He also hit out at Naidu for alleging that KCR, who is also the TRS president, conspired against Andhra’s development.
Rao said while incidents of violence marred the elections in Andhra, Telangana witnessed peaceful polling and this revealed the difference between the governments of the two Telugu states.
Hoping for a coalition government of regional parties to come to power at the Centre, he said the TRS would play a decisive role at the national level by winning 16 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, while the remaining one seat (Hyderabad) would be retained by its ally All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.
He further said while five Congress candidates would lose their deposits in the state and would be in third position in another five constituencies, the BJP would not get any support from voters.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajkummar Rao Performs on Chaiyya Chaiyya With His 'Idol' Shah Rukh And Fans Are Swooning Over
- Prabhas' Instagram Profile Has 7 Lakh Followers Without a Single Post
- How Your Favourite 'Game of Thrones' Characters Have Evolved Over the Years
- IPL 2019 | KKR Assistant Coach Katich Calls for Better Umpiring
- Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji Can't Contain Excitement for Game of Thrones Premiere, Mouni Roy Joins In
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results