Naidu’s EVM Complaints are His Bid to Prepare Ground for Impending Defeat: KTR

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday slammed Telugu Desam Party supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for lodging a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) over EVM tampering.Rao said Naidu was only preparing a ground for his impending defeat as the electronic voting machine (EVM)s were tamper-proof and voters would have protested had it been otherwise.Soon after the first phase polling came to an end on Thursday, Naidu launched his campaign against the EC and faulty EVMs and accused the poll body of “working under the instructions of the Prime Minister”. Naidu met EC officials in Delhi on Saturday over the same issue.The TRS leader said the Andhra CM was only making a mockery of democracy by attacking the EC ever since the transfers of government officers, including the chief secretary and intelligence chief.He wondered what would Naidu say if, after all this hue and cry, he won the election, adding the TDP had come to power in 2014 with the help of the same EVMs.He also said the TDP chief’s allegation of a nexus between Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was nothing but an attempt to garner votes.“It is a known fact that Naidu, who is a corrupt administrator, after a ‘honeymoon’ for four-and-a-half years with the BJP government at the Centre, snapped ties when he failed to achieve special status for Andhra Pradesh. People are aware how the TDP chief has failed to use central funds for developing Amaravathi or the state. When the Modi government sought an account of the utilisation of Central funds, Naidu decided to discontinue his relationship with the NDA,” KTR said.He also hit out at Naidu for alleging that KCR, who is also the TRS president, conspired against Andhra’s development.Rao said while incidents of violence marred the elections in Andhra, Telangana witnessed peaceful polling and this revealed the difference between the governments of the two Telugu states.Hoping for a coalition government of regional parties to come to power at the Centre, he said the TRS would play a decisive role at the national level by winning 16 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, while the remaining one seat (Hyderabad) would be retained by its ally All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.He further said while five Congress candidates would lose their deposits in the state and would be in third position in another five constituencies, the BJP would not get any support from voters.