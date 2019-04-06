English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Naidu’s Poll Manifesto Promises Crop Insurance, MSP Stabilisation Fund and Laptops for Students
While slamming Jagan Mohan Reddy for coming up with a manifesto without much knowledge of the matter, the TDP chief promised to continue with the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme for farmers for the next five years.
TDP president Chandrababu Naidu releases his party's manifesto on the Telugu new year. (Credit: News18)
Amaravathi: After joining his family members to celebrate Ugadi, the Telugu new year, TDP president Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday released the party manifesto at his residence in Undavalli.
Hours before, his key opposition leader in the state, YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, released his party’s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh on April 11.
While Reddy’s manifesto has mainly focussed on farmer issues and is replete with welfare expenditures aimed at empowering marginalised sections of society, the TDP document has a 10-point agenda which also stresses on implementation of welfare schemes and development measures in the state.
Naidu’s manifesto that begins with the statement, “Your Future, My Responsibility”, promises Rs 10 lakh each for farmers as crop insurance, setting up of an MSP (minimum support price) Stabilisation Fund worth Rs 5,000 crore and providing water to 2 crore acre of agricultural land.
While slamming Reddy for coming up with a manifesto without much knowledge into the matter, the TDP chief, fighting incumbency, promised to continue with the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme for farmers for the next five years and development of micro-irrigation on 1 crore acre of land.
For students, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) pledged to give laptops to those studying at intermediate and above levels and promised to provide Rs 20 lakh to students from poor backgrounds who wish to study abroad.
The chief minister also offered unlimited interest-free loans to DWAKRA (Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas) and other self-help groups in the state and Rs 10,000 to each fisherman during ‘crop holidays’ (the period of no production or cultivation).
While raising old-age pension to Rs 3,000 from the present Rs 2,000, he said beneficiaries would now include mentally disabled individuals.
For the lakhs of state government employees, Naidu promised to lift the contributory pension scheme (CPS), which has been a long-pending demand of the workers.
While pledging to establish small and medium industrial parks, food processing units and incubation centres in every district of Andhra, the Naidu said he would set up the world’s largest data centre in Visakhapatnam.
Establishment of Visakhapatnam-Chennai, Bengaluru-Chennai industrial corridors were also part of the manifesto.
Naidu also promised to set up separate banks for tribal communities and backward castes and corporations for castes like Rellis and Yanadis.
