Naigaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नायगाव): Rajesh Pawar of BJP Leads

89. Naigaon (नायगाव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Nanded district of Maharashtra and is part of Nanded Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.91% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 10.4%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.45%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,83,292 eligible electors, of which 1,46,880 were male, 1,36,410 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 224 service voters had also registered to vote.

Naigaon Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 3642 42.95% Rajesh Pawar LEADING INC 2397 28.27% Chavan Vasantrao Balwantrao VBA 2247 26.50% Marotrao Venkatrao Kawale Guruji IND 44 0.52% Sayyad Haidar Sayyad Rajjak SBP 33 0.39% Aniket Amrutrao Shinde NOTA 24 0.28% Nota IND 20 0.24% Havgirrao Sambhaji Honshette AIMIM 16 0.19% Ajaj Najirsab Sayyad IND 15 0.18% Shankar Poshatti Shamante NSP(U) 15 0.18% Babarao Laxmanrao Dongaonkar IND 11 0.13% Digambar Hulappa Ramlod IND 10 0.12% Kailas Subhash Bhalerao BPP 6 0.07% Varshrani Baburao Namwad

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,80,093 eligible electors, of which 1,43,724 were male, 1,36,368 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 224 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,42,163.

Naigaon has an elector sex ratio of 928.72.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chavan Vasantrao Balwantrao of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 10425 votes which was 5.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.8% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Chavan Vasantrao Balwantrao of IND won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 11120 votes which was 6.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 37.15% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 89. Naigaon Assembly segment of Nanded Lok Sabha constituency. Nanded Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 70.03%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.84%, while it was 70.61 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.81%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 342 polling stations in 89. Naigaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 323.

Extent: 89. Naigaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Nanded district of Maharashtra: Umri Tehsil, Dharmabad Tehsil and Naigaon Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Naigaon is: 18.9278 77.604.

