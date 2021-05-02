Naihati Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

104. Naihati (नैहाटी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Naihati is part of 15. Barrackpore Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.97%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,93,288 eligible electors, of which 96,482 were male, 96,800 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Naihati in 2021 is 1003.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,80,923 eligible electors, of which 91,932 were male, 88,987 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,53,264 eligible electors, of which 81,151 were male, 72,113 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Naihati in 2016 was 531. In 2011, there were 274.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Partha Bhowmick of TMC won in this seat by defeating Gargi Chatterjee of CPIM by a margin of 28,628 votes which was 19.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.59% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Partha Bhowmick of TMC won in this seat defeating Ranjit Kundu of CPIM by a margin of 27,470 votes which was 20.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 57.39% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 104. Naihati Assembly segment of Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Barrackpore Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Barrackpore Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Naihati are: Indrani Kundu Mukherjee (CPIM), Pabitra Roy (BSP), Partha Bhowmick (TMC), Phalguni Patra (BJP), Kanai Das (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.18%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.96%, while it was 85.84% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 261 polling stations in 104. Naihati constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 204. In 2011 there were 191 polling stations.

EXTENT:

104. Naihati constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Naihati(M), 2. Jethia, Kampa-Chakla, Majhipara–Palasi and Shibdaspur GPs of CDB Barrackpur-I. It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Naihati is 45 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Naihati is: 22°54’58.3"N 88°27’27.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Naihati results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam