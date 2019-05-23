Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PLM -- -- Prem Prasad Arya IND -- -- Sukumar Vishvas NOTA -- -- Nota BMP -- -- Er. Jyoti Prakash Tamta CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Comrade Dr. Kailash Pandey BSP -- -- Er. Navneet Agarwal INC -- -- Harish Rawat BJP -- -- Ajay Bhatt

4. Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Uttarakhand region of Uttarakhand in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.08% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.17%. The estimated literacy level of Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar is 76.96%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bhagat Singh Koshyari of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,84,717 votes which was 25.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.81% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, K C Singh Baba of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 88,412 votes which was 11.73% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 42.63% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 68.41% and in 2009, the constituency registered 58.72% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar was: Bhagat Singh Koshyari (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,57,782 men, 7,53,029 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar is: 29.392 79.4555Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नैनीताल-ऊधमसिंह नगर, उत्तराखंड (Hindi); নৈনিতাল-উধমসিংহ, উত্তরাখন্ড (Bengali); नैनीताल-उधमसिंह नगर, उत्तराखंड (Marathi); નૈનીતાલ ઉધમસિંહ નગર, ઉત્તરાખંડ (Gujarati); நைனிடால் - உதாம்சிங் நகர், உத்திரகண்ட் (Tamil); నైనిటాల్ - ఉద్ధమ్ సింగ్ నగర్, ఉత్తరాఖండ్ (Telugu); ನೈನಿಥಲ್​ ಉದ್ಧಮ್​ಸಿಂಗ್ ನಗರ್, ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); നൈനിറ്റാൾ ഉദ്ദംസിംഗ് നഗർ, ഉത്തരാഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).