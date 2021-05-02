Nakashipara Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

81. Nakashipara (नाकशिपारा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Nadia district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Nakashipara is part of 12. Krishnanagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.31%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.58%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,46,899 eligible electors, of which 1,27,927 were male, 1,18,965 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nakashipara in 2021 is 930.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,21,339 eligible electors, of which 1,15,697 were male, 1,05,639 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,87,228 eligible electors, of which 98,556 were male, 88,672 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nakashipara in 2016 was 734. In 2011, there were 448.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Kallol Khan of TMC won in this seat by defeating Tanmay Ganguli of CPIM by a margin of 6,250 votes which was 3.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 46.56% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Kallol Khan of TMC won in this seat defeating Gayatri Sardar of CPIM by a margin of 16,474 votes which was 10.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.63% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 81. Nakashipara Assembly segment of Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Krishnanagar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Krishnanagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Nakashipara are: Amal Chandra Sarkar (BSP), Kallol Khan (TMC), Santanu Dey (BJP), Sukla Saha (CPIM), Krishnachandra Debnath (SUCOIC), Krishnapada Pramanik (CPIMLL), Swapan Mondal (AMB), Tanmay Ganguli (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.8%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.48%, while it was 87.53% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 347 polling stations in 81. Nakashipara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 246. In 2011 there were 222 polling stations.

EXTENT:

81. Nakashipara constituency comprises of the following areas of Nadia district of West Bengal: 1. Bethua Dahari-I and Bethua Dahari-II, Billwa Gram, Birpur- I, Birpur-II, Dharmada, Dogachhia, Majher Gram, Muragachha, Nakasipara and Patikabari GPs of CDB Nakashipara 2. Palit Begia and Rajarampur Ghoraikhetra GPs of CDB Kaliganj. It shares an inter-state border with Nadia.

The total area covered by Nakashipara is 291 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nakashipara is: 23°35’52.4"N 88°22’22.4"E.

