Nakodar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates : SAD leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Nakodar seat in Punjab. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Gurpartap Singh Wadala (SAD), Inderjit Kaur Mann (AAP), Dr. Navjot Singh Dahiya (INC), Parshotam Lal Bilga (CPM), Shammi Kumar (PLC), Harpreet Singh Gill (BSPA), Davinder Singh Sangowal (LIP), Subedar Major Singh Bhangala (SADASM), Raj Kumar (DBSPA), Dr. Balwinder Singh Hayer (IND), Mandeep Singh Samra (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 68.66%, which is -8.81% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Gurpratap Singh Wadala of SAD in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nakodar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.31 Nakodar (नकोदर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doaba region and Jalandhar district of Punjab. Nakodar is part of Jalandhar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 43.89% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 194824 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 93,985 were male and 1,00,836 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nakodar in 2022 is: 1,073 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,85,071 eligible electors, of which 95,918 were male,89,151 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,68,736 eligible electors, of which 87,059 were male, 81,677 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nakodar in 2017 was 161. In 2012, there were 137 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Gurpratap Singh Wadala of SAD won in this seat defeating Sarwan Singh Hayer of AAP by a margin of 18,407 which was 12.84% of the total votes cast for the seat. SAD had a vote share of 39.24% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Gurpartap Singh Wadala of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Amarjit Singh Samra of INC by a margin of 8,592 votes which was 6.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 44.44% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most number of votes in the 31 Nakodar Assembly segment of the 4. Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency. Santokh Singh Chaudhary of INC won the Jalandhar Parliament seat defeating Charanjit Singh Atwal of SAD

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Jalandhar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Nakodar are: Gurpartap Singh Wadala (SAD), Inderjit Kaur Mann (AAP), Dr. Navjot Singh Dahiya (INC), Parshotam Lal Bilga (CPM), Shammi Kumar (PLC), Harpreet Singh Gill (BSPA), Davinder Singh Sangowal (LIP), Subedar Major Singh Bhangala (SADASM), Raj Kumar (DBSPA), Dr. Balwinder Singh Hayer (IND), Mandeep Singh Samra (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.66%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 77.47%, while it was 81.96% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Nakodar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.31 Nakodar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 244. In 2012, there were 238 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.31 Nakodar comprises of the following areas of Jalandhar district of Punjab: Panchayats Mahem, Bir Pind, Allowal, Nakodar-1,2,3, Sidhwan of Nakodar KC; KCs Sarih, Gohir, Uggi, Gill, Nakodar (Municipal Council) of Nakodar Tehsil; KCs Bilga, Nurmahal, Talwan and Nurmahal (Municipal Council) of Phillaur Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Nakodar constituency, which are: Jalandhar Cantt., Phillaur, Gill, Dakha, Shahkot, Kapurthala, Kartarpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Nakodar is approximately 517 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nakodar is: 31°07’03.7"N 75°31’47.3"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Nakodar results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.