Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Nakul Nath Richest Among MP Candidates in Fray for Phase 4 Polls, Poorest Has Assets Worth Rs 1,823

Of the 104 candidates analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms, 14% have reported criminal cases, while 8% have admitted that there are cases of serious offences registered against them.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:April 27, 2019, 6:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nakul Nath Richest Among MP Candidates in Fray for Phase 4 Polls, Poorest Has Assets Worth Rs 1,823
File photo of Nakul Nath, son of MP CM Kamal Nath.
Loading...
Bhopal: As Madhya Pradesh voters gear up to elect half a dozen parliamentarians on April 29, they have millionaires, those with criminal cases against them as well as illiterate candidates on offer.

The Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), which has studied the details of 104 candidates in the state, has found that the poll arena is filled with crorepati contenders of whom the top three belong to the Congress.

While Chhindwara candidate and Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son Nakul owns a fortune of Rs 660 crore, eminent lawyer and Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha, who is contesting from Jabalpur, has assets worth Rs 66 crore. Former Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh and Congress nominee from Sidhi has belongings worth Rs 37 crore.

BJP state president Rakesh Singh has assets worth over Rs four crore.

Tankha tops the chart in terms of annual income as his latest ITR has put his income at Rs 11 crore, though Nakul has reported an annual income of Rs 2 crore.

There are also some contenders who come from very humble backgrounds and one of them, Lallan Kumar from Sidhi, has belongings worth Rs 1,823 and is the poorest of them all.

Another candidate from Sidhi, Ram Sahay, has assets worth Rs 6,134, while Jabalpur candidate Dhanuk has assets valued at Rs 10,300. All of them are contesting as independents.

Of the 104 candidates analysed by the ADR, 14% have reported criminal cases, while 8% have admitted that there are cases of serious offences registered against them.

A total of 17% Congress candidates have declared criminal cases against them, while none of the BJP candidates in the fray in first phase has any criminal case lodged against them.

Among them, former MLA Kankar Munjare, who is contesting on a BSP ticket from Balaghat, has various criminal charges against him, including attempt to murder, wrongful confinement and rioting.

Congress leader Ajay Singh also has cases, including rioting and defamation against him. BJP state head Rakesh Singh too has several cases against him which mostly deal with rioting and unlawful assembly.

Among the analysed candidates, over 55 (53%) candidates have claimed that their educational qualification is between class 5th and 12th standards, while 41 candidates have claimed their educational qualification is graduation and above.

Besides, there are two candidates who are illiterate and another four of them can only mange to read and write.

In a welcome trend suggesting that political parties have offered tickets to young and middle-aged aspirants in the election, about 60% of the candidates are in the age group of 25 to 50 years.

Six seats— Shahdol, Sidhi, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara — will see election in the state on April 29.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram