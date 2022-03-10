Nakur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates:BJP leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Nakur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Mukesh Choudhary (BJP), Randheer Singh (INC), Dr. Dharam Singh Saini (SP), Nahid Latif (LKD), Sahil Khan (BSP), Sonu Kumar (ASPKR), Rizwana (AIMIM), Nitin Kumar (JMBP), Ashish Tyagi (AAP), Atul Kumar (IVD), Devendra Chauhan (AJEP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 75.5%, which is -2.06% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dr Dharam Singh Saini of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.2 Nakur (नाकुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Nakur is part of Kairana Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.38% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.07%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.49%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 410255 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,18,310 were male and 1,91,897 female and 48 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nakur in 2019 was: 879 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,47,748 eligible electors, of which 1,75,728 were male,1,53,845 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,98,985 eligible electors, of which 1,60,380 were male, 1,38,575 female and 30 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nakur in 2017 was 428. In 2012, there were 596 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dr Dharam Singh Saini of BJP won in this seat defeating Imran Masood of INC by a margin of 4,057 which was 1.59% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 36.93% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dr Dharam Singh Saini of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Imran Masood of INC by a margin of 4,564 votes which was 1.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 38.65% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 2 Nakur Assembly segment of the 2. Kairana Lok Sabha constituency. Pradeep Kumar of BJP won the Kairana Parliament seat defeating Tabassum Begum of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kairana Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Nakur are: Mukesh Choudhary (BJP), Randheer Singh (INC), Dr. Dharam Singh Saini (SP), Nahid Latif (LKD), Sahil Khan (BSP), Sonu Kumar (ASPKR), Rizwana (AIMIM), Nitin Kumar (JMBP), Ashish Tyagi (AAP), Atul Kumar (IVD), Devendra Chauhan (AJEP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.5%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 77.56%, while it was 77.21% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Nakur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.2 Nakur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 347. In 2012, there were 311 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.2 Nakur comprises of the following areas of Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Nakur, 3 Sarsawa, 4 Sultanpur, Sarsawa NPP, Nakur NPP and Chilkana Sultanpur Nagar Panchayat of 3 Nakur Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Nakur constituency, which are: Behat, Saharanpur, Rampur Maniharan, Gangoh. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Yamuna Nagar and Karnal district of Haryana.

The total area covered by Nakur is approximately 675 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nakur is: 29°59’10.0"N 77°22’57.7"E.

