Nala Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

8. Nala (नाला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Santhal Parganas region and Jamtara (जामताड़ा) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Santhal Pargana (संथाल परगना) division. Nala is part of 2. Dumka Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.99% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 10.96%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.73%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,23,115 eligible electors, of which 1,15,889 were male, 1,07,224 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Nala, there are 7156 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 4168 are male, 2987 are female and 1 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2180 voters in the 80+ age category and 3170 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,06,648 eligible electors, of which 1,08,195 were male, 98,452 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,82,885.

Nala has an elector sex ratio of 925.23.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Rabindra Nath Mahto of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7015 votes which was 4.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 33.69% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 3,948 votes which was 3.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.38% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 8. Nala Assembly segment of Dumka Lok Sabha constituency. Dumka Parliament seat was won by BJP's Sunil Soren.

Number of contestants: A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 24 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 80.62%, while it was 66.42% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Phase 5 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 332 polling stations in 8. Nala constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 305.

Extent: 8. Nala constituency comprises of the following areas of Jamtara district of Jharkhand: Nala and Kundahit police stations in Jamtara sub­division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nala is: 23.9611 87.0684.

