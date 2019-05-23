Nalanda Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name JD(U) Kaushlendra Kumar JD(U) Kaushlendra Kumar LEADING

Nalanda Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Rajnish Kumar Paswan IND -- -- Rakesh Paswan IND -- -- Ramchandra Singh IND -- -- Mohammad Surkhab Alam NCP -- -- Shashi Kumar IND -- -- Punit Kumar IND -- -- Mintu Kumar IND -- -- Mohan Bind IND -- -- Shailendra Chaudhari IND -- -- Sudhir Kumar SHS -- -- Chiranjib Kumar MVJP -- -- Dilip Rawat BLRP -- -- Pawan Kumar Pandey BMF -- -- Kumar Hari Charan Singh Yadav HAM(S) -- -- Ashok Kumar Azad Leading NOTA -- -- Nota BJKD(D) -- -- Anil Kumar IND -- -- Nita Devi IND -- -- Usha Devi HND -- -- Ram Charitra Prasad Singh SUP -- -- Ramchandra Prasad RHS -- -- Ramvilaf Paswan JAP -- -- Rajeev Ranjan Kumar SSD -- -- Brahamdev Prasad IND -- -- Dinanath Pandey NJRP -- -- Purushotam Sharma PVMP -- -- Rekha Kumari BND -- -- Shankar Pandey BPHP -- -- Surendra Singh PMP -- -- Sohavan Paswan IND -- -- Ashok Kumar RPI -- -- Sunil Ravidas SBSP -- -- Sampati Kumar JVKP -- -- Sanjeet Kumar BSP -- -- Shashi Kumar JD(U) -- -- Kaushlendra Kumar

29. Nalanda is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.12% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.05%. The estimated literacy level of Nalanda is 64.43%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kaushlendra Kumar of JDU won in this seat by defeating the LJP candidate by a margin of 9,627 votes which was 1.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 34.93% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Kaushalendra Kumar of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the LJP candidate by a margin of 1,52,677 votes which was 26.87% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 52.65% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 25 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 47.23% and in 2009, the constituency registered 33.05% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nalanda was: Kaushlendra Kumar (JDU) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,36,575 men, 9,15,392 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Nalanda is: 25.1365 85.4437Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नालंदा, बिहार (Hindi); নালন্দা, বিহার (Bengali); नालंदा, बिहार (Marathi); નાલંદા, બિહાર (Gujarati); நாலந்தா, பீகார் (Tamil); నలందా, బిహార్ (Telugu); ನಳಂದ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); നളന്ദ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)