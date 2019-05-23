English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nalanda Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nalanda (नालंदा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
29. Nalanda is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.12% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.05%. The estimated literacy level of Nalanda is 64.43%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kaushlendra Kumar of JDU won in this seat by defeating the LJP candidate by a margin of 9,627 votes which was 1.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 34.93% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Kaushalendra Kumar of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the LJP candidate by a margin of 1,52,677 votes which was 26.87% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 52.65% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 25 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 47.23% and in 2009, the constituency registered 33.05% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nalanda was: Kaushlendra Kumar (JDU) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,36,575 men, 9,15,392 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nalanda Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Nalanda is: 25.1365 85.4437
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नालंदा, बिहार (Hindi); নালন্দা, বিহার (Bengali); नालंदा, बिहार (Marathi); નાલંદા, બિહાર (Gujarati); நாலந்தா, பீகார் (Tamil); నలందా, బిహార్ (Telugu); ನಳಂದ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); നളന്ദ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
JD(U)
Kaushlendra Kumar
JD(U)
Kaushlendra Kumar
LEADING
Nalanda Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Rajnish Kumar Paswan
IND
--
--
Rakesh Paswan
IND
--
--
Ramchandra Singh
IND
--
--
Mohammad Surkhab Alam
NCP
--
--
Shashi Kumar
IND
--
--
Punit Kumar
IND
--
--
Mintu Kumar
IND
--
--
Mohan Bind
IND
--
--
Shailendra Chaudhari
IND
--
--
Sudhir Kumar
SHS
--
--
Chiranjib Kumar
MVJP
--
--
Dilip Rawat
BLRP
--
--
Pawan Kumar Pandey
BMF
--
--
Kumar Hari Charan Singh Yadav
HAM(S)
--
--
Ashok Kumar Azad
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJKD(D)
--
--
Anil Kumar
IND
--
--
Nita Devi
IND
--
--
Usha Devi
HND
--
--
Ram Charitra Prasad Singh
SUP
--
--
Ramchandra Prasad
RHS
--
--
Ramvilaf Paswan
JAP
--
--
Rajeev Ranjan Kumar
SSD
--
--
Brahamdev Prasad
IND
--
--
Dinanath Pandey
NJRP
--
--
Purushotam Sharma
PVMP
--
--
Rekha Kumari
BND
--
--
Shankar Pandey
BPHP
--
--
Surendra Singh
PMP
--
--
Sohavan Paswan
IND
--
--
Ashok Kumar
RPI
--
--
Sunil Ravidas
SBSP
--
--
Sampati Kumar
JVKP
--
--
Sanjeet Kumar
BSP
--
--
Shashi Kumar
JD(U)
--
--
Kaushlendra Kumar
