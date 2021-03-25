Nalbari Candidate List: Key Contests in Nalbari Assembly Constituency of Assam

Nalbari Assembly constituency in Nalbari district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Nalbari seat is part of the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Ashok Sarma of BJP won from this seat beating Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan of INC by a margin of 53,044 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Jayanta Malla Baruah of INC won from this this constituency defeating Alaka Sarma of AGP by a margin of 8,223 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Mangaldoi Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Nalbari Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Nalbari constituency are: Jayanta Malla Baruah of BJP, Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan of CONG, Nagen Deka of AJP