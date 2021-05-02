Nalbari Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

59. Nalbari (नलबाड़ी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Nalbari district of Assam. It shares a border with . Nalbari is part of 8. Mangaldoi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.89%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,07,223 eligible electors, of which 1,06,884 were male, 1,00,339 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nalbari in 2021 is 939.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,81,219 eligible electors, of which 97,045 were male, 84,174 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,58,527 eligible electors, of which 85,005 were male, 73,522 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nalbari in 2016 was 228. In 2011, there were 145.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Ashok Sarma of BJP won in this seat by defeating Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan of INC by a margin of 53,044 votes which was 33.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 62.93% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Jayanta Malla Baruah of INC won in this seat defeating Alaka Sarma of AGP by a margin of 8,223 votes which was 6.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.93% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 59. Nalbari Assembly segment of Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Mangaldoi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mangaldoi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Nalbari are: Gopi Baruah (TMC), Jayanta Malla Baruah (BJP), Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan (INC), Kenedi Pegu (SUCIC), Nagen Deka (AJP), Apurba Pathak (IND), Keshab Barman (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.77%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.97%, while it was 74.16% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 59. Nalbari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 236. In 2011 there were 230 polling stations.

EXTENT:

59. Nalbari constituency comprises of the following areas of Nalbari district of Assam: Khata, Paschim Banbhag, Pub-Banbhag, Bahjani and Batahghila mouzas in Nalbari thana in Nalbari sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Nalbari.

The total area covered by Nalbari is 284 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nalbari is: 26°28’23.9"N 91°29’16.8"E.

