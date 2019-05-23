Nalgonda Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Nalgonda Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Sreenu Vadthya NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Lingidi Venkateswarlu IND -- -- Royyala Srinivasulu IND -- -- Mekala Venkanna IND -- -- Ramesh Sunkara CPI(M) -- -- Mallu Laxmi TRS -- -- Vemireddy Narasimha Reddy JSP -- -- Mekala Satheesh Reddy BRP -- -- Lalu Naik Ramavath TSP -- -- Janaiah Nandipati BMP -- -- Katravath Venkatesh PPOI -- -- Akula Paul IND -- -- Maram Venkat Reddy IND -- -- Marri Nehemiah IND -- -- Kiran Vangapalli IND -- -- Jakkula Naveen Yadav IND -- -- Karamtothu Mangtha ANC -- -- Solipuram Venugopal Reddy SJPI -- -- Lithesh Sunkari IND -- -- Thagulla Janardhan IND -- -- Thandu Upender BJP -- -- Garlapati Jithendra Kumar IND -- -- Madhu Sapavath IND -- -- Bandaru Nagaraju IND -- -- Polishetty Venkateshwarlu IND -- -- Nakirikanti Chittemma INC -- -- Uttam Kumar Reddy Nalamada

13. Nalgonda is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.55% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 15.36%. The estimated literacy level of Nalgonda is 64.78%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gutha Sukendar Reddy of INC won in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 1,93,156 votes which was 16.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.69% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Gutha Sukender Reddy of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 1,52,982 votes which was 14.18% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.76% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 79.75% and in 2009, the constituency registered 74.17% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nalgonda was: Gutha Sukendar Reddy (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,46,042 men, 7,48,256 women and 45 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Nalgonda is: 17.0504 79.2669Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नालगोंडा, तेलंगाना (Hindi); নালগোন্ডা, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); नलगोंडा, तेलंगणा (Marathi); નાલ્ગોંડા, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); நால்கொண்டா, தெலங்கானா (Tamil); నల్గొండ, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ನಲ್ಗೊಂಡ, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); നാൽഗോണ്ട, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).