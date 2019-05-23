English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nalgonda Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nalgonda (నల్గొండ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Nalgonda (నల్గొండ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
13. Nalgonda is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.55% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 15.36%. The estimated literacy level of Nalgonda is 64.78%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gutha Sukendar Reddy of INC won in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 1,93,156 votes which was 16.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.69% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Gutha Sukender Reddy of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 1,52,982 votes which was 14.18% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.76% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 79.75% and in 2009, the constituency registered 74.17% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nalgonda was: Gutha Sukendar Reddy (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,46,042 men, 7,48,256 women and 45 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nalgonda Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Nalgonda is: 17.0504 79.2669
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नालगोंडा, तेलंगाना (Hindi); নালগোন্ডা, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); नलगोंडा, तेलंगणा (Marathi); નાલ્ગોંડા, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); நால்கொண்டா, தெலங்கானா (Tamil); నల్గొండ, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ನಲ್ಗೊಂಡ, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); നാൽഗോണ്ട, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Gutha Sukender Reddy of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 1,52,982 votes which was 14.18% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.76% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.
Nalgonda Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Sreenu Vadthya
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Lingidi Venkateswarlu
IND
--
--
Royyala Srinivasulu
IND
--
--
Mekala Venkanna
IND
--
--
Ramesh Sunkara
CPI(M)
--
--
Mallu Laxmi
TRS
--
--
Vemireddy Narasimha Reddy
JSP
--
--
Mekala Satheesh Reddy
BRP
--
--
Lalu Naik Ramavath
TSP
--
--
Janaiah Nandipati
BMP
--
--
Katravath Venkatesh
PPOI
--
--
Akula Paul
IND
--
--
Maram Venkat Reddy
IND
--
--
Marri Nehemiah
IND
--
--
Kiran Vangapalli
IND
--
--
Jakkula Naveen Yadav
IND
--
--
Karamtothu Mangtha
ANC
--
--
Solipuram Venugopal Reddy
SJPI
--
--
Lithesh Sunkari
IND
--
--
Thagulla Janardhan
IND
--
--
Thandu Upender
BJP
--
--
Garlapati Jithendra Kumar
IND
--
--
Madhu Sapavath
IND
--
--
Bandaru Nagaraju
IND
--
--
Polishetty Venkateshwarlu
IND
--
--
Nakirikanti Chittemma
INC
--
--
Uttam Kumar Reddy Nalamada
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 79.75% and in 2009, the constituency registered 74.17% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Nalgonda was: Gutha Sukendar Reddy (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,46,042 men, 7,48,256 women and 45 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Nalgonda Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Nalgonda is: 17.0504 79.2669
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नालगोंडा, तेलंगाना (Hindi); নালগোন্ডা, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); नलगोंडा, तेलंगणा (Marathi); નાલ્ગોંડા, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); நால்கொண்டா, தெலங்கானா (Tamil); నల్గొండ, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ನಲ್ಗೊಂಡ, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); നാൽഗോണ്ട, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results