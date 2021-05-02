Nalhati Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

293. Nalhati (नलहाटी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Birbhum district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Jharkhand (Pakur District). Nalhati is part of 42. Birbhum Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.52%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.9%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,44,436 eligible electors, of which 1,23,938 were male, 1,20,488 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nalhati in 2021 is 972.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,16,694 eligible electors, of which 1,11,753 were male, 1,04,935 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,76,438 eligible electors, of which 92,381 were male, 84,203 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nalhati in 2016 was 253. In 2011, there were 146.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Moinuddin Shams of TMC won in this seat by defeating Dipak Chatterjee of AIFB by a margin of 10,328 votes which was 5.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.33% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Abhijit Mukherjee of INC won in this seat defeating Dipak Chatterjee of AIFB by a margin of 15,160 votes which was 9.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.03% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 293. Nalhati Assembly segment of Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Birbhum Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Birbhum Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Nalhati are: Tapas Kumar Yadav(Ananda Yadav) (BJP), Dinabandhu Mondal (BSP), Dipak Chatterjee (AIFB), Rajendra Prasad Singh (Raju Singh) (TMC), Amarjit Fulmali (JDU), Md Monibur Rahaman (JDP), Manik Hansda (BJMP), Abdus Salam (IND), Moinuddin Shams (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.4%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.92%, while it was 87.88% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 348 polling stations in 293. Nalhati constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 247. In 2011 there were 217 polling stations.

EXTENT:

293. Nalhati constituency comprises of the following areas of Birbhum district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Nalhati-I, 2. Kushmore-I, Kushmore-II and Rudranagar GPs of CDB Murarai-II. It shares an inter-state border with Birbhum.

The total area covered by Nalhati is 295 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nalhati is: 24°18’34.6"N 87°50’56.8"E.

