Nalwa Election Results 2019 Live Updates (नलवा): Ranbir Gangwa of BJP Wins

Nalwa (नलवा ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hisar district of Haryana and is part of Hisar Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.13% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.89%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,65,979 eligible electors, of which 88,370 were male, 77,609 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 481 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,52,300 eligible electors, of which 81,368 were male, 70,932 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 481 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,21,852.

Nalwa has an elector sex ratio of 878.23.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Ranbir Gangwa of INLD won in this seat by defeating the HJCBL candidate by a margin of 7115 votes which was 6.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 35.68% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Sampat Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating the HJCBL candidate by a margin of 10901 votes which was 11.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.45% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 53. Nalwa Assembly segment of Hisar Lok Sabha constituency. Hisar Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 22 contestants and in 2009 elections 21 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 69.61%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 77.2%, while it was 77.38 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.59%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 180 polling stations in 53. Nalwa constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 139.

Extent: 53. Nalwa constituency comprises of the following areas of Hisar district of Haryana: KCs Arya Nagar, Chaudhariwas, Mangali and Nalwa, PC Gangwa of Hisar KC, Ward Nos. 29, 30, 31 and CCS HAU Campus and Mini Secretariat (OG) – Ward No. 34 in Hisar (Municipal Committee) of Hisar Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Nalwa is: 27.9395 76.0703.

