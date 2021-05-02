Namakkal Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

94. Namakkal (नमक्कल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Namakkal is part of 16. Namakkal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.07%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.92%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,57,771 eligible electors, of which 1,24,490 were male, 1,33,234 female and 47 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Namakkal in 2021 is 1070.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,42,615 eligible electors, of which 1,18,170 were male, 1,24,406 female and 39 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,06,748 eligible electors, of which 1,02,377 were male, 1,04,371 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Namakkal in 2016 was 52. In 2011, there were 52.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Baskar. K.P.P of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Chezhian. R of INC by a margin of 13,534 votes which was 6.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 45.81% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Baskar.K.P.P. of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Devarasan.R. of KNMK by a margin of 35,855 votes which was 21.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 56.34% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 94. Namakkal Assembly segment of Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Namakkal Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Namakkal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 26 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 16 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Namakkal are: Ramasamy P (BSP), Saravanan A (NPP), Selvi K (DMDK), Baskar K P P (AIADMK), Ramalingam P (DMK), Adham Farook S (MNM), Ramesh T (ASCP), Kanakaraj K (GPOI), Saravanan S (NDMK), Sivakumar D (APTADMK), Selvakumar E (MUK), Tamizhvanan K (TMTK), Thiyagarajan R (SMNK), Baskar B (NTK), Madheswaran A S (MIPA), Arul Selvan (IND), Anbumani (IND), Kuppusamy M (IND), Suresh Kumar L (IND), Selvakumar R (IND), Cho V (IND), Deepan Chakkravarthi S (IND), Muthusamy S (IND), Ramalingam K (IND), Jawahar (IND), Jayaramachandran P (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.57%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.32%, while it was 82.06% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 94. Namakkal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 272. In 2011 there were 238 polling stations.

EXTENT:

94. Namakkal constituency comprises of the following areas of Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu: Namakkal Taluk (Part) Sarkarnattamangalam, Agrahara Nattamangalam, Kalyani, Ananthakrishnarayasamudram, Gejalnayakkanpatti, Pachal, Pidaripatti, Kadanthapatti, Ramanayakkanpatti, Kadiranallur, Thirumalaipatti, Kannurpatti, Podangam, Thattaiyangarpatti, Navani, Lakkapuram, Elur, Thathathiripuram, Thathathiripuram Karadipatti, Karadipatti Thanathampatti, Karadippatti, Thanathampatti, Agrahara Uduppam, Kalangani, Karaikurichi, Minnampalli, Pottanam, Sellappampatti, Thalambadi, Sarkar Uduppam, Aniyar, Seiluvampatti, Kadappalli, Pappinayakkanpatti, Marurpatti, Vettampadi, Veesanam, Nallipalayam, Thummankurichi, Eranapuram, Thaligai, Naravalur Thottipalayam, Thindamangalam, Keerambur, Vallipuram, Periyapatti, Kondichettipatti, Namakkal, Vagurampatti, Ladduvadi, Thottippatti, Rasampalayam, Konur, Kilsathambur, Tholur, Aniyapuram, Parali, Arur, Andapuram, Arasanatham, Kumaripalayam, Ariyur, Pettaipalayam, Rasipalayam and Oruvandur villages. Namakkal (M), Periyapatti (CT) and Mohanur (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Namakkal.

The total area covered by Namakkal is 556 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Namakkal is: 11°14’26.9"N 78°08’51.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Namakkal results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam