Nambol Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh of BJP leading at 11AM

Live election results updates of Nambol seat in Manipur. A total of 2 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh (BJP), Nameirakpam Loken Singh (INC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 92.51%, which is -1.79% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Nameirakpam Loken Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.24 Nambol (नंबोल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Bishnupur district of Manipur. Nambol is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.85%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 31339 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 15,444 were male and 15,895 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nambol in 2019 was: 1,029 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 31,092 eligible electors, of which 15,133 were male,15,959 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 29,094 eligible electors, of which 14,153 were male, 14,941 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nambol in 2017 was 129. In 2012, there were 72 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Nameirakpam Loken Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Thounaojam Chaoba of BJP by a margin of 280 which was 0.96% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 50.28% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Shri Nameirakpam Loken Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Shri Chaoba of MPP by a margin of 806 votes which was 3.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.31% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 24 Nambol Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Nambol are: Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh (BJP), Nameirakpam Loken Singh (INC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 92.51%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 94.3%, while it was 91.85% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Nambol went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.24 Nambol Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 45. In 2012, there were 34 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.24 Nambol comprises of the following areas of Bishnupur district of Manipur:

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Nambol constituency, which are: Oinam, Mayang Imphal, Konthoujam, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Nambol is approximately 548 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Nambol is: 24°40’21.0"N 93°52’29.3"E.

