Namchi-Singhithang Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Namchi-Singhithang MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)

May 22, 2019, 3:53 PM IST
11. Namchi-Singhithang is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in South region of Sikkim and falls in South Sikkim district. Sikkim is located in North East India. Seat is unreserved.

This constituency has 10,852 voters of which are male and are female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2019 Sikkim Assembly elections, Namchi-Singhithang, recorded a voter turnout of 75.53%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 79.87% and in 2009, 76.84% of Namchi-Singhithang's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2014 Sikkim state Assembly elections, Pawan Chamling of SDF won in this seat defeating SKM's candidate by a margin of 1,084 votes which was 12.51% of the total votes polled. Pawan Chamling polled a total of 8,668 (80.97%) votes.

SDF's Pawan Chamling won this seat in the 2009 Sikkim Assembly elections beating the SP candidate by a margin of 4644 (66.51%) votes. Pawan Chamling polled 6,982 which was 80.97% of the total votes polled.

Namchi-Singhithang went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Sikkim Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Constituency name in other Indian languages: नामची-शिंघीथांग (Hindi), নামচি সিংহিথাং (Bangla), நம்ச்சி சிங்கிதங் (Tamil), and నామ్చి-సింఘితంగ్ (Telugu).

State name in other Indian languages: सिक्किम (Hindi), সিকিম (Bengali), सिक्कीम (Marathi), સિક્કિમ (Gujarati), சிக்கிம் (Tamil), సిక్కిమ్ (Telugu), ಸಿಕ್ಕಿಂ (Kannada), and സിക്കിം (Malayalam).
