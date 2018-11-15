English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Name Everyone Ram to End All Problems, Hardik Patel Takes a Jibe at Yogi Adityanath
Taking a swipe at the BJP government in UP, Patel claimed that while cities are being renamed, issues such as unemployment and farmer loans are being 'overlooked'. 'Today the BJP is only interested in names and idols,' he added.
Hardik Patel was in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal to attend Shri Kalki Mahotsav.
Lucknow: Mocking the Yogi Adityanath government’s name-changing spree, patidar leader Hardik Patel on Thursday asked the government to name all Indians ‘Ram’ and “end all problems once and for all”.
Patel was in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal to attend Shri Kalki Mahotsav. Senior Congress leaders like Digvijaya Singh, Acharya Pramod Krishna and Swami Chakrapani Maharaj were also present at the event.
“If changing the names of cities can make this country rich, then all 125 crore Indians must be named Ram," he said.
Taking a swipe at the BJP government in UP, Patel claimed that while cities are being renamed, issues such as unemployment and farmer loans are being “overlooked”. “Today the BJP is only interested in names and idols,” he added.
During the event, Patel announced that he will soon camp in UP and will also launch an agitation to highlight the Yogi government's failures.
Regarding the Ram Temple issue, Patel said that it is “just another ploy of the BJP to divert people from issues like Rafale ahead of THE 2019 Lok Sabha elections."
The UP government has so far renamed Faizabad to Ayodhya, Allahabad to Prayagraj and the historical Mughalsarai Railway station to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction.
It has also sent a request to the Centre to rename the airports in Agra, Bareilly and Kanpur. According to reports, the proposal is to rename the Agra airport after Jan Sangh founder Deen Dayal Upadhyay.
