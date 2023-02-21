Name, Symbol Gone, Uddhav Thackeray May Soon Have to Fight 'Sena-Pati' Shinde For Properties & Funds

After losing the party name and symbol, Uddhav Thackeray may now have to fight to protect the Shiv Sena’s properties and funds.

To tighten the noose around Thackeray, hectic legal and financial consultations are slated to begin soon in the CM Eknath Shinde camp. Although Thackeray has said that the Election Commission (EC) does not have the right to decide on properties and funds of the party, a long-drawn battle over it is likely soon.

“We are not interested in funds and properties. We are the inheritors of Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology," Shinde told reporters.

But top sources in his party confirmed to CNN-News18 that a strategy will soon be in the pipeline to stake claim to them. “The idea is to preserve the party funds and properties. We don’t want to usurp them," a top leader said, on condition of anonymity.

NOTICE ON SHIV SENA BHAVAN

A private advocate has already issued a notice to the Charity Commissioner asking about Shiv Sena Bhavan, which is owned by Shivai Trust. Sena Bhavan is the headquarters of Shiv Sena, which has been the nerve centre of all political activities — now of Uddhav Thackeray group.

“It isn’t just about the properties owned by Shivai trust. There are four different trusts. There are trade unions and then there are funds. We don’t know the value of those funds right now. It is being speculated that there are almost Rs 200 crore in party funds. But we can’t say if that is true," a top leader said.

Consultations with lawyers and with chartered accountants will soon begin with respect to the properties owned by the trusts.

“Technically, you can’t use properties registered under the Charity Commissioner for political purposes. They are to be used for the purpose of social service. So questions can be raised on the use of these properties," a leader said, on condition of anonymity.

“There is no point in staking claim to everything in one go. If they get a stay order on it, the effort will be futile," said another leader.

SHAKHAS: THE NERVE CENTRES

Shakhas or party offices are the nerve centres of the organisational structure of Shiv Sena. They have played a pivotal role in grassroots mobilisation for decades of existence of the Shiv Sena. The shakhapramukhs have led to flourishing days for the party. Just like the Sena Bhavan, the shakhas hold an emotive appeal for the Shiv Sainiks.

But in this messy war of power, even the shakhas will likely face the brunt of factionalism.

“When it comes to shakhas, the issue is a bit complicated. It isn’t under a single ownership. In Mumbai alone, there are over 200 shakhas and their ownership differs. We will have to look into each case separately and then decide the strategy for that," said a leader of Eknath Shinde faction.

While there is some clarity with respect to properties, there doesn’t seem to be much clarity about the party funds at present. “Some say, there are Rs 200 crore in party funds. We don’t know. It is something we haven’t yet taken stock of. In the next few days, there should be some details about that as well — of the assets as well as liabilities," said a top leader.

But the Eknath Shinde faction has refused to say anything on record. When contacted, Kiran Pawaskar said it was not the priority of the party to look into the assets and properties. “That is not important. That has not been discussed," said Ashish Kulkarni.

‘HOW WILL YOU STEAL PEOPLE’s SUPPORT?’

“You have taken the party, you have taken the symbol. You have taken the office. You will take properties, money, office and shakhas. But how will you steal Balasaheb Thackeray? How will you steal from Uddhav Thackeray the credit for saving lives during Covid time? How will you steal votes during the election? Due to this brazen and illegal step by the Election Commission, there is a tremendous sympathy wave for Uddhav Thackeray. People have a soft corner for him. How will you steal that,” asked Harshal Pradhan, media in-charge and close confidant of Uddhav Thackeray.

