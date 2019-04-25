Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

NaMo Chants Will Come to An End After Lok Sabha Elections, Says BSP Chief Mayawati

Addressing a joint rally with SP President Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati claimed that the BJP government at the Centre had only paid lip service to the poor, the downtrodden, the youth and farmers by making lofty promises.

PTI

Updated:April 25, 2019, 3:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NaMo Chants Will Come to An End After Lok Sabha Elections, Says BSP Chief Mayawati
Mayawati: Bijnor and Hardwar, 1991. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Kannauj: Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday said the Lok Sabha elections will see the end of those who chant “Namo Namo”.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was addressing a joint rally with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Dimple Yadav, the sitting SP MP and wife of Akhilesh Yadav, is seeking re-election from the seat as the joint candidate of the SP-BSP alliance.

“This election will see end of those chanting 'Namo, Namo',” she said.

Playing the caste card to the hilt, Mayawati reminded the electorate that the Congress had failed to implement the Mandal Commission report.

She also told the gathering that when the Congress was in power, it did not give Bharat Ratna to BR Ambedkar.

Mayawati also hit out at the BJP government at the Centre, charging that it only paid lip service to the poor, the downtrodden, the youth and farmers by making lofty promises and not fulfilling any.

“Chowkidari ki nataakbaazi nahin chalegi (the drama of the security guard will not continue),” she said in reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BSP supremo made a fervent appeal to the voters to re-elect SP candidate Dimple Yadav by pressing the ‘cycle’ button.

At the same time, she urged voters to ensure transfer of votes to BSP candidates fielded elsewhere as joint nominees of the alliance to ensure a clean sweep by the SP-BSP alliance in the state.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram