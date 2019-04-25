English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NaMo Chants Will Come to An End After Lok Sabha Elections, Says BSP Chief Mayawati
Addressing a joint rally with SP President Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati claimed that the BJP government at the Centre had only paid lip service to the poor, the downtrodden, the youth and farmers by making lofty promises.
Mayawati: Bijnor and Hardwar, 1991. (Image: PTI)
Kannauj: Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday said the Lok Sabha elections will see the end of those who chant “Namo Namo”.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was addressing a joint rally with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Dimple Yadav, the sitting SP MP and wife of Akhilesh Yadav, is seeking re-election from the seat as the joint candidate of the SP-BSP alliance.
“This election will see end of those chanting 'Namo, Namo',” she said.
Playing the caste card to the hilt, Mayawati reminded the electorate that the Congress had failed to implement the Mandal Commission report.
She also told the gathering that when the Congress was in power, it did not give Bharat Ratna to BR Ambedkar.
Mayawati also hit out at the BJP government at the Centre, charging that it only paid lip service to the poor, the downtrodden, the youth and farmers by making lofty promises and not fulfilling any.
“Chowkidari ki nataakbaazi nahin chalegi (the drama of the security guard will not continue),” she said in reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The BSP supremo made a fervent appeal to the voters to re-elect SP candidate Dimple Yadav by pressing the ‘cycle’ button.
At the same time, she urged voters to ensure transfer of votes to BSP candidates fielded elsewhere as joint nominees of the alliance to ensure a clean sweep by the SP-BSP alliance in the state.
