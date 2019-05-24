NaMoment, Modi 2.024 & Chowkidar's Chamatkaar: How Major Newspapers Captured the Man of the Moment

In a dramatic election victory, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA stormed back to power with a thumping mandate riding on a wave bigger than the 2014 ‘TsuNamo’. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah expressed their gratitude to voters and vowed to devote “every moment” for the people of India, this is how newspapers captured the historic victory and the man of the moment, PM Modi.One of the largest-read newspapers in its special edition for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections referred to the landslide win as NaMoment and detailed how the BJP’s win “is a vindication of its strategy of converting elections into a presidential-style contest”. The paper decoded 10 election questions such as the Opposition’s errors, role of BJP’s allies and effect of farmer unrest. It also termed Jaganmohan Reddy, Stalin and Naveen Patnaik as “other big winners”.The Indian Express played on Modi’s return to power and stint for the next five years with its headline. The paper discussed how 48 years after Indira Gandhi, a Prime Minister had returned to power. It also listed the Opposition’s crumbling defeat, with a focus on Gandhi bastion Amethi which was snatched from Rahul Gandhi’s hands by the BJP’s Smriti Irani in a nail-biting finish. The BJP’s inroads in West Bengal also made its way to the front page, with the Indian Express calling it the saffron party “breathing down Trinamool’s neck”.The Times of India headline referred to the Prime Minister’s 2019 slogan — an attack from the Opposition which the BJP turned into a tool for victory. The paper credited BJP’s massive win to nationalism, Hindutva and welfare and also focused on key regional players such as Jaganmohan Reddy, Naveen Patnaik and Nitish Kumar. ToI also focused on the BJP’s sweep in the national capital, where it decimated the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)