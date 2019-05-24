Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
2-min read

NaMoment, Modi 2.024 & Chowkidar's Chamatkaar: How Major Newspapers Captured the Man of the Moment

In a dramatic election victory, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA stormed back to power with a thumping mandate riding on a wave bigger than the 2014 'TsuNamo'.

News18.com

Updated:May 24, 2019, 7:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NaMoment, Modi 2.024 & Chowkidar's Chamatkaar: How Major Newspapers Captured the Man of the Moment
BJP workers celebrate party's win in the Lok Sabha elections in Varanasi. (PTI)
In a dramatic election victory, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA stormed back to power with a thumping mandate riding on a wave bigger than the 2014 ‘TsuNamo’. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah expressed their gratitude to voters and vowed to devote “every moment” for the people of India, this is how newspapers captured the historic victory and the man of the moment, PM Modi.

NaMoment: India Keeps Faith in Modi (Hindustan Times)

One of the largest-read newspapers in its special edition for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections referred to the landslide win as NaMoment and detailed how the BJP’s win “is a vindication of its strategy of converting elections into a presidential-style contest”. The paper decoded 10 election questions such as the Opposition’s errors, role of BJP’s allies and effect of farmer unrest. It also termed Jaganmohan Reddy, Stalin and Naveen Patnaik as “other big winners”.

Modi 2.024 (Indian Express)

The Indian Express played on Modi’s return to power and stint for the next five years with its headline. The paper discussed how 48 years after Indira Gandhi, a Prime Minister had returned to power. It also listed the Opposition’s crumbling defeat, with a focus on Gandhi bastion Amethi which was snatched from Rahul Gandhi’s hands by the BJP’s Smriti Irani in a nail-biting finish. The BJP’s inroads in West Bengal also made its way to the front page, with the Indian Express calling it the saffron party “breathing down Trinamool’s neck”.

Chowkidar’s Chamatkaar (Times of India)

The Times of India headline referred to the Prime Minister’s 2019 slogan — an attack from the Opposition which the BJP turned into a tool for victory. The paper credited BJP’s massive win to nationalism, Hindutva and welfare and also focused on key regional players such as Jaganmohan Reddy, Naveen Patnaik and Nitish Kumar. ToI also focused on the BJP’s sweep in the national capital, where it decimated the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram