English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
NaMoment, Modi 2.024 & Chowkidar's Chamatkaar: How Major Newspapers Captured the Man of the Moment
In a dramatic election victory, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA stormed back to power with a thumping mandate riding on a wave bigger than the 2014 'TsuNamo'.
BJP workers celebrate party's win in the Lok Sabha elections in Varanasi. (PTI)
In a dramatic election victory, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA stormed back to power with a thumping mandate riding on a wave bigger than the 2014 ‘TsuNamo’. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah expressed their gratitude to voters and vowed to devote “every moment” for the people of India, this is how newspapers captured the historic victory and the man of the moment, PM Modi.
NaMoment: India Keeps Faith in Modi (Hindustan Times)
One of the largest-read newspapers in its special edition for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections referred to the landslide win as NaMoment and detailed how the BJP’s win “is a vindication of its strategy of converting elections into a presidential-style contest”. The paper decoded 10 election questions such as the Opposition’s errors, role of BJP’s allies and effect of farmer unrest. It also termed Jaganmohan Reddy, Stalin and Naveen Patnaik as “other big winners”.
Modi 2.024 (Indian Express)
The Indian Express played on Modi’s return to power and stint for the next five years with its headline. The paper discussed how 48 years after Indira Gandhi, a Prime Minister had returned to power. It also listed the Opposition’s crumbling defeat, with a focus on Gandhi bastion Amethi which was snatched from Rahul Gandhi’s hands by the BJP’s Smriti Irani in a nail-biting finish. The BJP’s inroads in West Bengal also made its way to the front page, with the Indian Express calling it the saffron party “breathing down Trinamool’s neck”.
Chowkidar’s Chamatkaar (Times of India)
The Times of India headline referred to the Prime Minister’s 2019 slogan — an attack from the Opposition which the BJP turned into a tool for victory. The paper credited BJP’s massive win to nationalism, Hindutva and welfare and also focused on key regional players such as Jaganmohan Reddy, Naveen Patnaik and Nitish Kumar. ToI also focused on the BJP’s sweep in the national capital, where it decimated the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
NaMoment: India Keeps Faith in Modi (Hindustan Times)
One of the largest-read newspapers in its special edition for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections referred to the landslide win as NaMoment and detailed how the BJP’s win “is a vindication of its strategy of converting elections into a presidential-style contest”. The paper decoded 10 election questions such as the Opposition’s errors, role of BJP’s allies and effect of farmer unrest. It also termed Jaganmohan Reddy, Stalin and Naveen Patnaik as “other big winners”.
Modi 2.024 (Indian Express)
The Indian Express played on Modi’s return to power and stint for the next five years with its headline. The paper discussed how 48 years after Indira Gandhi, a Prime Minister had returned to power. It also listed the Opposition’s crumbling defeat, with a focus on Gandhi bastion Amethi which was snatched from Rahul Gandhi’s hands by the BJP’s Smriti Irani in a nail-biting finish. The BJP’s inroads in West Bengal also made its way to the front page, with the Indian Express calling it the saffron party “breathing down Trinamool’s neck”.
Chowkidar’s Chamatkaar (Times of India)
The Times of India headline referred to the Prime Minister’s 2019 slogan — an attack from the Opposition which the BJP turned into a tool for victory. The paper credited BJP’s massive win to nationalism, Hindutva and welfare and also focused on key regional players such as Jaganmohan Reddy, Naveen Patnaik and Nitish Kumar. ToI also focused on the BJP’s sweep in the national capital, where it decimated the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It's 'Game of Thrones': Twitter Sums Up Lok Sabha Election Results 2019
- In Lok Sabha Election Results 2019, Sunny Leone is the Real Winner
- PM Narendra Modi Director Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results